Conroe, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Owens had a night to remember in Rockdale’s 46-38 win against McGregor. The wide receiver stuffed the stat sheet with eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

High school volleyball playoffs for Nov. 6

Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Sterling efforts by Newton, Deer lead College Station volleyball team past Hendrickson

GIDDINGS — College Station’s Avery Psencik has a way of grabbing the spotlight, but the play of fellow seniors Riley Newton and Marcella Deer was just as illuminating Friday night as they helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Class 5A area volleyball playoff action.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Flu outbreak further depletes already shorthanded Texas A&M football team

Texas A&M walk-on defensive back Sam Matthews got into Saturday’s game against Florida during the third quarter, but it wasn’t because the Aggies were beating up on the Gators, which is typically when walk-ons get to play. Rather, A&M was out of options at the position and needed Matthews to fill an empty spot.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42

MONTGOMERY — Brenham couldn’t stop a late rally by fifth-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek as the Lions topped the Cubs 54-42 on Friday to win the District 10-5A Division II title. Brenham senior Rylan Wooten completed 17 of 35 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Auburn outlasts A&M

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
AUBURN, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie volleyball team drops first of two matches against Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Auburn 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Neville Arena. The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (12-12, 4-9) dropped two close sets before breaking through in the third set. The Aggies...
AUBURN, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's ground game stalls out in flu-ravaged loss to Florida

When Texas A&M running back Devon Achane scored one of his three first-half touchdowns against Florida on Saturday, several of his offensive linemen surrounded the 5-foot-9, 185-pounder and attempted to lift him in celebration. Achane slapped away any attempts and made his way off the field, conserving what energy he had left in the tank.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 41-24 loss to Florida

Texas A&M’s defense had no answer for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who accounted for four touchdowns om the Gators’ 41-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Getting away from the run. Aggie running back Devon Achane...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M needs to find a few positives

The Texas A&M football team had high expectations for the season, but at this point it’ll settle for a few positives to take into the offseason which won’t be easy. A&M’s nightmarish season got worse in Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies played a competitive first half for a 24-20 lead, but could muster only 105 yards of offense in the second half in losing its fifth straight. That leaves the Aggies (3-6) in danger of not being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 when first-year head coach Mike Sherman went 4-8. Sherman got a pass for not going to a bowl, because the roster he inherited from Dennis Franchione wasn’t talented enough. What Sherman didn’t get a pass for was losing the season opener to the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Florida

Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Florida in a Southeastern Conference game at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 7:30 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M football falls to Florida 41-24

Texas A&M will need to win the final three games of the regular season to become bowl-eligible after suffering a 41-24 loss to Florida Saturday in Kyle Field. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards with two scores. The Aggie defense gave up 291 yards on the ground as part of a 492-total Gator offensive effort.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

