Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
Stockton boys cross country repeats at Class 2 state champions
The Stockton boys successfully defended their state title thanks to the efforts of Braden Postlewait (20th – 17:28.2), Max Brown (22nd – 17:29.3), Dakota Duncan (30th – 17:43.9), Colby Adams (47th – 18:11.4), and Michael Hudson (75th – 18:39.7). “It did not go as planned...
republictigersports.com
Tigers Top Themselves, Topple Webb City
The best Republic football team in a generation somehow keeps topping itself. Saturday afternoon, Republic defeated Webb City for the first time in 25 tries, ending the Cardinals’ streak of 22 consecutive district championships with a 30-21 win. The never-quit Tigers trailed 21-7 with less than two minutes left...
Carthage Pulls Away from Willard Without Luke Gall to Advance to the Third Round
After postponing their Friday night game against Willard to Saturday afternoon the Carthage Tigers took to field. The Tigers were without Luke Gall today. Carthage would still handle business as the were able to pull away with the victory 41-21. The Tigers will face Republic at home next Friday, November 11th at 7:00 pm
Seneca advances following a big win against Hollister
SENECA, Mo. — It’s playoff season for high school football in Missouri. In every MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) playoff game, the winners advance to the next round, while the losing team’s season comes to an end. In Class 2, one of several matchups taking place this Saturday afternoon (11/5): The Seneca Indians […]
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Stockton Boys Basketball
Stockton has a new head coach in Andrew Boone taking over this year. Boone inherits a team that finished 18-9 last year and returns three starters including one of the area’s top players in senior Jay Baxter. Baxter earned all-state honors last year averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds...
republictigersports.com
District Football Postponed
The district football semifinal between Republic and Webb City has been postponed until noon Saturday because of the threat of bad weather — primarily a worry about lightning delays that may stretch out tonight’s game with no guarantees that it could be finished. Kickoff is now set for...
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
gladstonedispatch.com
MCC, Missouri State University sign transfer agreement
Metropolitan Community College students can transfer to Missouri State University to complete their four-year degrees. MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty and Missouri State President Clif Smart met at MCC on Nov. 1 to sign the agreement, according to a press release. The two institutions will work together to develop transfer plans...
republictigersports.com
Tigers Juggle Schedule for Saturday Game
Republic’s football players were all set to hop on a bus to Webb City when the word came down this afternoon: their district semifinal game had been postponed until Saturday at noon because of stormy weather tonight. Coach Ryan Cornelsen and his staff shuffled the schedule to adjust. “We...
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink
Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
MSHP: Driver hits, kills toddler while backing out in Missouri
A driver backed into a toddler and killed her while backing out of a parking spot in western Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best breakfast in Johnson County 🍳
This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite breakfast restaurants. So, with that being said, let’s get into this week’s list!. Our first and one of the most popular nominations for this week’s 5 to Try is Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa. This Johnson County...
Driver dies in ATV crash in Kansas City, Missouri
The driver of an ATV has died in a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. Nichols
Charles S. Keith House, also known as the J. C. Nichols House.Google Maps. In 1913, the Charles S. Keith House (aka J.C. Nichols House) was designed and the construction for the house was completed in 1914. The two-and-a-half-story house is located on West 55th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural style is Georgian Revival. This beautiful house rests on three acres close to Ward Parkway within the Country Club District of the city.
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri
Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
kcur.org
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
Missouri woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
CLAY COUNTY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
Comments / 1