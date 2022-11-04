Read full article on original website
First apparent leaks of Pixel 8 series show codenames, some expected specs
There's no guarantee that these references the Pixel 8 series, but it seems very likely. The first leaks for the Google Pixel 8 series are here. The vanilla model will likely be codenamed “Shiba” while the Pro model could be “Husky.”. So far, the specs don’t look...
Samsung's reluctance to make rollable phones may encourage other OEMs to try
An analyst believes that Samsung has no interest in making a rollable phone. The analyst believes Samsung lacks interest because of its strong grip on the foldable market. They also believe that Samsung’s monopoly on the foldable market may lead to other OEMs pursuing sliding phones as a way to stand out from the market leader.
We asked, you told us: You are still using tons of micro-USB devices
Smartphones with micro-USB ports are still being used, but accessories is a space where the port still rules the roost. Micro-USB ports are very much still a part of our lives, even though USB-C has been around for several years now. To think most devices would have switched to the latter would be wrong, or so proves a poll we recently conducted on Android Authority. We got some interesting results as to which devices people use with micro-USB ports on them. There are some device categories that are clearly behind in adopting USB-C ports. Read on for the results.
3 things the Pixel Watch does better and worse than the Galaxy Watch 5
The Google Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (and 5 Pro) share a lot in common. They’re both Wear OS devices running the newest software available. They both track users’ basic activity including steps, workouts, and sleep, and both offer a variety of smartwatch features and third-party app support. They’re both round, too! However, both watches also offer very different experiences and each excels in unique details. Find out three things the Pixel Watch does better vs the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and three details that put Samsung ahead.
Amazon just announced the cheapest annual Prime Video plan ever in this country
SD streaming and offline downloads on mobile only. Amazon has announced its cheapest Prime Video annual plan in India. It’s called the Prime Video Mobile Edition plan and costs just Rs 599 (~$7.2). When streaming services across the board are raising prices, Amazon just announced its cheapest annual Prime...
It's officially the end of the road for the Pixel 4 series
The 2019 Google flagships will no longer get regular software updates. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will no longer get regular software updates. The October 2022 security update was officially the last one for the phones. It’s time to bury your Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4...
What is Qualcomm? Everything you need to know about the chip-making giant
Qualcomm makes processing chips and modems for smartphones, but it also aims for much more. If you’ve ever looked into smartphone spec sheets, you may have come across the name Qualcomm. As one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, you’ll find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs in many mid-range and high-end Android smartphones, alongside scarce competition from MediaTek and Samsung. The company even develops 5G modems for the iPhone and was most recently credited with helping make satellite-to-phone connectivity a reality.
Pixel's on-device voice typing is game-changing, so why can't everyone have it?
This is the kind of feature that all Android users should have access to. To help entice buyers to invest in the Pixel ecosystem, Google strictly locks some interesting features to Pixel devices. Magic Eraser is a good example (it allows you to “magically” erase objects from photographs) as is Call Screen (Google Assistant answers your phone call for you to handle telemarketers). Another example is on-device voice typing, which is currently exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series.
Samsung rolls out the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy S20 series
You can download One UI 5 right now if you live in Switzerland or Germany. The stable version of One UI 5 has arrived for the Galaxy S20 series. The update will also include October’s security patch. The update is available for Germany and Switzerland, with other regions to...
Twitter will soon have two checkmarks (Update: Elon just 'killed' it)
UPDATE: Elon MUsk has "killed" this confusing new checkmark system hours after the rollout. Twitter introduced a second verification tier to its platform. The “official” tag was reserved for specific accounts, including government, company, media, and celebrity accounts. However, hours later, Elon Musk took away the feature. Update,...
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Nov. 9)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Mediatek Dimensity 9200 announced: The 64-bit only era is here
Mediatek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rival brings a 64-bit-only design, hardware-based ray tracing, and more. Mediatek stepped up its flagship silicon game last year when it announced the Dimensity 9000 processor. This marked the company’s first attempt at a truly cutting-edge chipset to take on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series.
VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and Mac
Here's how you can download the desktop version of VPN by Google One. VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and macOS PCs. The desktop version of the VPN can be installed in 22 countries. It’s available at no extra cost to Google One Premium customers with 2TB...
New leak reveals the complete specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 3
The Nord CE 3 could be bigger and have an improved main camera compared to its predecessor. A new leak has given us details about the OnePlus Nord CE 3. The leak suggests the phone may have a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The leaker...
November 2022 Android security patch here for Pixels, first update for Pixel 7
The latest update is the first for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and fixes some bugs. The November 2022 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.
Is Apple AirDrop not working? We've got 9 fixes to try
AirDrop is a wonderful function for seamlessly passing files from one Apple device to another. It uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to locate nearby devices, and then, based on the recipient’s AirDrop settings, you can instantly send a file to their phone, tablet, or MacBook. We’ve already covered how to use AirDrop, but what if AirDrop is not working? What then? Here are 9 tips to get it back up and running again.
Latest firmware update is bricking the Galaxy Watch 4 for some
Reports of bricking have been emerging as users upgrade to the latest firmware. The issue seems to be happening after the device turns off. Samsung has halted the rollout until it fixes the problem. If you’re an owner of the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, beware of...
Here's what Qualcomm's first proper Apple Silicon rival could look like
Qualcomm's 2024 PC chip will apparently offer up to 12 cores and "extremely promising" performance. Qualcomm is purportedly working on a 2024 PC chip code-named Hamoa. The chip is said to sport up to 12 CPU cores based on Nuvia Phoenix tech. This processor is also tipped to offer discrete...
New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 special edition gets exclusive UI and accessories
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition will be available starting next month. Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition. The phone comes with a unique design, new wallpapers, redesigned icons, and two special accessories. Samsung has launched a new special edition Galaxy Z Flip...
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
