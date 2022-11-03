Early voting in Massachusetts ended this past Friday, November 4th. Those who didn't take advantage of early voting and want to cast their ballot will have the opportunity this Tuesday, Nov. 8 as the polls will be open from 7 am - 8 pm in many locations throughout the Commonwealth. Hopefully, the in-person voting process will go smoothly. Some of the key races include Governor and Lieutenant Governor as well as Attorney General and Secretary of State. You can check out all of the upcoming Massachusetts races by going here.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO