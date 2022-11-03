Read full article on original website
What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?
There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?
A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Massachusetts’ Best Sandwich for 2022 May or May Not Surprise You (photo)
During my teenage years, I worked at a deli in the northern Berkshires which was known as "Victoria's Deli." Located in downtown North Adams, I did my fair share of preparing sandwiches for customers. Whether it was meatball subs, Philly cheesesteaks, roast beef subs, you name it, I was making them. I also had other duties including cooking broasted chicken (the chicken was to die for) along with washing mountains of dishes which actually didn't bother me because it helped make my shift fly by.
Check those tickets! 6 $50K, 1 $1M Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot rises
BOSTON — There may have been no jackpot winner in Saturday’s record Powerball drawing, but several lottery players in Massachusetts have reasons to wake up happy. The jackpot grew to a world-record $1.9 billion after no one hit the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 and Power Ball 20. But...
Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable
FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
Massachusetts Has a Dress Code When Entering Polling Locations on Election Day
Early voting in Massachusetts ended this past Friday, November 4th. Those who didn't take advantage of early voting and want to cast their ballot will have the opportunity this Tuesday, Nov. 8 as the polls will be open from 7 am - 8 pm in many locations throughout the Commonwealth. Hopefully, the in-person voting process will go smoothly. Some of the key races include Governor and Lieutenant Governor as well as Attorney General and Secretary of State. You can check out all of the upcoming Massachusetts races by going here.
Powerball ticket bought in Massachusetts wins $1 million: Here's where it was sold
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — No one took home the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot during Saturday night's drawing, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts is still worth quite a bit of money. The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission announced Sunday that a ticket purchased in the state won a $1 million prize...
Only Republican DA seeking re-election in Mass. faces progressive challenger in Plymouth
Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, the only Republican district attorney seeking re-election in Massachusetts, is trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Rahsaan Hall this week. The contest marks an important challenge for the so-called progressive prosecutor movement, which hopes to overhaul the criminal justice system and suffered...
Massachusetts Environmental Police charge archer with multiple hunting violations
“On the afternoon of Monday, October 17, 2022, opening day of deer archery season, Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers encountered an individual in a tree stand over bait, targeting deer with archery equipment. This same area was found baited prior to the start of hunting season this year, as well as...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Rebate program available to Massachusetts residents to help install heat pumps, an environmentally friendly way to heat your home
The Biden Administration announced new financial support programs to help households install heat pumps, and lower the cost of heating their home.
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
Fall in Massachusetts has been a great one so far. We have had the opportunity to experience some rich foliage and have been treated to mild almost summer-like weather. No complaints here. I love fall in Massachusetts, don't you?. Have You Noticed an Increase in Mask Wearing in Massachusetts?. As...
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?
You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
Geoff Diehl promises supporters a new kind of freedom
In the mid 18th century, patriots wrought with simmering grievances toward a tyrannical British monarchy met in Faneuil Hall to plan their revolution. In 1870, thousands marched into the same gallery following the abolition of slavery. From 1977 to 1996, hundreds of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community members gathered amid the array of Corinthian columns to advocate for their civil liberties. On Oct. 25, Republican candidate for governor, Geoff Diehl, stood in the same place and promised to fight for the same thing: freedom.
Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts
PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report...
Did you feel the earthquakes in Mass. and NH this weekend?
Both were small earthquakes, but many people felt them. New England experienced two minor earthquakes this weekend, one off the coast of Nantucket and the other in the middle of New Hampshire. The first happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles northwest of Nantucket Harbor (41.326°N – 70.126°W),...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
