Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sterling efforts by Newton, Deer lead College Station volleyball team past Hendrickson
GIDDINGS — College Station’s Avery Psencik has a way of grabbing the spotlight, but the play of fellow seniors Riley Newton and Marcella Deer was just as illuminating Friday night as they helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Class 5A area volleyball playoff action.
Bryan College Station Eagle
High school volleyball playoffs for Nov. 6
Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Owens had a night to remember in Rockdale’s 46-38 win against McGregor. The wide receiver stuffed the stat sheet with eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team races past Lone Star-Tomball 130-57
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used all 16 of its players in a 130-57 victory over Lone Star-Tomball on Saturday at the Kruse Center. Freshman guard Joey Ramirez led Blinn (1-1) with 20 points, while sophomore guard Marco Foster had 13 and sophomore guard Elijah Elliott added 12.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls earn bronze medal at Class 5A state cross country meet
ROUND ROCK — College Station senior Megan Roberts and junior Katherine Brunson had all-state performances to lead the Lady Cougar cross country team to a third-place finish in the Class 5A state meet Saturday at Old Settlers Park. Roberts finished seventh in 18 minutes, 30.2 seconds over the 5K...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Chris Park back at Texas A&M as deputy AD for external relations, business development
Chris Park thought he was getting a spam call. The number had a Bryan-College Station area code, which Park recognized, but he didn’t have it saved on his cell phone. When Park answered, he proceeded to have an hour-long conversation with a man about a job opportunity. On the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Flu outbreak further depletes already shorthanded Texas A&M football team
Texas A&M walk-on defensive back Sam Matthews got into Saturday’s game against Florida during the third quarter, but it wasn’t because the Aggies were beating up on the Gators, which is typically when walk-ons get to play. Rather, A&M was out of options at the position and needed Matthews to fill an empty spot.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M comes up short of much-needed victory with tough second half
The Texas A&M football team played with a spirit Saturday that would have made E. King Gill proud, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Aggies from losing their fifth straight game. A&M had a remarkable effort considering it was missing at least 31 players because of illness and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football falls to Florida 41-24
Texas A&M will need to win the final three games of the regular season to become bowl-eligible after suffering a 41-24 loss to Florida Saturday in Kyle Field. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards with two scores. The Aggie defense gave up 291 yards on the ground as part of a 492-total Gator offensive effort.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42
MONTGOMERY — Brenham couldn’t stop a late rally by fifth-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek as the Lions topped the Cubs 54-42 on Friday to win the District 10-5A Division II title. Brenham senior Rylan Wooten completed 17 of 35 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15
ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15 in a District 11-3A Division I game that was delayed until 9 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather. The Lions (10-0, 6-0) fell behind 8-3...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team cruises past TCU
The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team had little trouble putting away TCU 168-118 on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Mollie Wright (1,000-yard freestyle, 10 minutes, 8.28 seconds; 200 butterfly, 2:02.54), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.39; 100 freestyle, 51.43), Alyssa Clairmont (3-meter springboard, 395.33; 1-meter springboard, 320.10), Joelle Reddin (100 breaststroke, 1:04.26), Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (100 backstroke, 55.09), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 1:58.77), Giulia Goerigk (200 individual medley, 2:03.41), Emme Nelson (200 breaststroke, 2:16.86), Chloe Stepanek (500 freestyle, 4:54.83) and Olivia Theall (100 butterfly, 53.50).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie volleyball team drops first of two matches against Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Auburn 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Neville Arena. The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (12-12, 4-9) dropped two close sets before breaking through in the third set. The Aggies...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M needs to find a few positives
The Texas A&M football team had high expectations for the season, but at this point it’ll settle for a few positives to take into the offseason which won’t be easy. A&M’s nightmarish season got worse in Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies played a competitive first half for a 24-20 lead, but could muster only 105 yards of offense in the second half in losing its fifth straight. That leaves the Aggies (3-6) in danger of not being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 when first-year head coach Mike Sherman went 4-8. Sherman got a pass for not going to a bowl, because the roster he inherited from Dennis Franchione wasn’t talented enough. What Sherman didn’t get a pass for was losing the season opener to the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 14 Aggie men's swimming and diving team takes down Horned Frogs
The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team beat TCU 174-109 on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Kaloyan Bratanov (200-yard freestyle, 1 minute, 39.47 seconds; 200 individual medley, 1:50.81), Baylor Nelson (200 butterfly, 1:49.53; 500 freestyle, 4:28.83), Anze Fers Erzen (1,000 freestyle, 9:28.45; 200 backstroke, 1:47.49), Tyler Hulet (100 backstroke, 48.66), Collin Fuchs (50 freestyle, 20.54), Ethan Gogulski (100 freestyle, 45.20), Jace Brown (100 butterfly, 48.35) and Andres Puente (100 breaststroke, 54.27).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team to play two matches at Auburn this weekend
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play two matches at Auburn at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn (18-5, 7-5) is tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-11, 4-8) is 11th in the 13-team league. The Aggies lost to Alabama 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday at Reed Arena, while Auburn last played Sunday, falling to Kentucky 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls basketball team defeats Rudder to open season
The Bryan girls basketball team beat Rudder 59-37 to open the season Friday at Viking Gym. The Lady Vikings will host Brenham, while host Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
QB Hargett leads A&M Consolidated to 19-17 win over Leander Glenn in regular season finale
The A&M Consolidated Tigers outlasted a comeback attempt from the Leander Glenn Grizzlies, holding on for a 19-17 victory in Tigerland Stadium to finish the regular season in a tie for first place in District 11-5A Division I. Sophomore quarterback Will Hargett led Consol (8-2, 6-1) on offense, and Glenn...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-Florida quarter-by-quarter
Missing players: Texas A&M had six players out with the flu and six more out with injuries. Quarterback Conner Weigman, who made his first career start last week, topped the list. Defensive lineman Fadil Diggs and defensive back Jardin Gilbert, who both had started every game, were also missing along with true freshman Kam Dewberry, who started the last two games at left guard. Nickelback Antonio Johnson, a preseason All-American, missed his third straight game.
Comments / 0