Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Porterville Recorder
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
Atl_Patterson 1 run (Koo kick), 10:40. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:20. Key Play: Allgeier 44 run. Atlanta 7, L.A. Chargers 0. Atl_FG Koo 29, :52. Drive: 14 plays, 70 yards, 8:22. Key Plays: Mariota 18 pass to Pitts; Mariota 12 pass to London; Mariota 6 pass to London on 3rd-and-5; Mariota 2 pass to A.Williams on 3rd-and-11. Atlanta 10, L.A. Chargers 0.
Porterville Recorder
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Baker’s World Series Success, Bochy’s Hire Leads MLB‘s Wave of Elder Managers
After Dusty Baker won his first World Series title in 25 years of managing, he made his plans for the future clear. “What’s next? I said if I win one I want to win two,” he said Saturday night after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, winning the series in six games at Minute Maid Park. At 73, Baker is the oldest manager in Major League Baseball, and he wants another shot at it at 74. Baker won in his third try, losing in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants and last year with the Astros. “I mean, the one was...
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59. Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18. Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32. Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32. Sea_Walker 5 run...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_FG Butker 23, 6:47. Drive: 16 plays, 69 yards, 8:13. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 26; Mahomes 10 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 12 pass to Smith-Schuster; Byard 0 interception return to Tennessee 39; Mahomes 16 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-6; Mahomes 13 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-18. Kansas City 3, Tennessee 0.
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
NYJ_Carter 6 run (Zuerlein kick), :32. NYJ_Robinson 7 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 4:03. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 28, 1:43. RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 9-86, Singletary 8-24, Cook 4-15, McKenzie 1-9. N.Y. Jets, Carter 12-76, Robinson 13-48, Z.Wilson 5-24, T.Johnson 2-17, G.Wilson 1-7, A.Davis 1-2. PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 18-34-2-205. N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 18-25-0-154. RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs...
Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20
Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20
Las Vegas71300—20 Jacksonville010710—27 Las_Adams 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:45. Las_FG Carlson 38, 14:08. Las_Adams 38 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:51. Jac_Etienne 1 run (Patterson kick), 4:50. Las_FG Carlson 38, :45. Jac_FG Patterson 44, :00. Third Quarter. Jac_Kirk 7 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 10:15. Fourth...
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
UTAH (110) Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) George...
Memphis 103, Washington 97
Memphis 103, Washington 97
Percentages: FG .427, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-41, .195 (Morris 2-5, Kuzma 2-9, Hachimura 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Barton 1-5, Porzingis 1-6, Gibson 0-1, Kispert 0-3, Avdija 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Porzingis 3, Goodwin, Kuzma). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 4, Kuzma 3, Avdija 2, Hachimura). Steals:...
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Cin_Mixon 2 run (McPherson kick), 9:42. Drive: 10 plays, 90 yards, 5:18. Key Plays: Burrow 5 pass to Hurst on 3rd-and-2; Burrow 15 pass to Boyd; Burrow 35 pass to Mixon. Cincinnati 7, Carolina 0. Second Quarter. Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 14:37. Drive: 10 plays, 71 yards, 5:50. Key...
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
Percentages: FG .440, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Garland 3-9, Love 2-8, LeVert 1-2, Osman 1-3, Mitchell 1-7, E.Mobley 0-1, Wade 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Love, Mitchell, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Garland 5, Mitchell 3, Allen, E.Mobley, LeVert, Love). Steals: 7...
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Det_Mitchell 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 14:51. RUSHING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 4-40, Dillon 11-34, A.Jones 9-25, Hill 1-7. Detroit, Jama.Williams 24-81, Ju.Jackson 4-27, Swift 2-10, Goff 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-43-3-291. Detroit, Goff...
Toronto 3, Carolina 1
Toronto 3, Carolina 1
Carolina100—1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 2 (Burns, Svechnikov), 8:11 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR (Cross Checking), 7:28. Second Period_2, Toronto, Jarnkrok 3 (Engvall, Holl), 18:30. Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Slashing), 3:32; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Slashing), 12:05. Third Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 8 (Marner, Robertson), 8:24. 4, Toronto, Nylander 5 (Matthews), 16:25. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Toronto...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season...
NFL Inactive Report
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB De'Vondre Campbell, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford. DETROIT: WR Josh Reynolds, CB A.J. Parker, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant.
Florida 5, Anaheim 3
Florida 5, Anaheim 3
Anaheim021—3 First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 8 (Montour, Lundell), 11:31 (pp). Second Period_2, Florida, Montour 4 (Lundell, Heponiemi), 2:51. 3, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Strome, Klingberg), 8:00. 4, Anaheim, Strome 4 (Shattenkirk, Terry), 8:27. Third Period_5, Florida, Reinhart 1 (Lomberg, M.Staal), 2:55. 6, Florida, Bennett 2 (Luostarinen, Montour), 8:10. 7, Anaheim,...
