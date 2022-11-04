Read full article on original website
KU Track and Field alum Sharon Lokedi wins NYC marathon
Sharon Lokedi, a Kansas alum and track and field athlete, won the New York City women's marathon on Sunday. Lokedi won the race in 2:23:23. "I'm out of words," Lokedi said in a televised interview. "I'm really excited, I'm just so happy that I just won." During her time at...
Kansas defense uses home field energy, wreaks havoc in win over Oklahoma State
Kansas football defeated Oklahoma State for the first time since 2007, making this the team’s sixth win of the year, which means the team is now eligible to play in a bowl game this postseason. The defense proved to be a key part of this Jayhawk win, as the...
Devin Neal, run game powers Kansas into Bowl eligibility
Kansas football took home its sixth win of the season on Saturday, marking its first Bowl-eligible season since 2008, after a 37-16 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Although bowl eligibility is the main focus for Kansas fans, it’s hard to overlook just how impressive sophomore running back Devin Neal was in the win.
Jayhawks become bowl-bound in 37-16 win over Cowboys
Kansas football snapped its three-game losing streak on Saturday, and it did so in bowl-eligible fashion to take down Oklahoma State, 37-16. Saturday’s win marks the first time the Jayhawks have been bowl-eligible since 2008. With the news of Cowboys redshirt senior quarterback Spencer Sanders being out for Saturday’s...
One in hospital after car drives into Big Mill
Last updated at 11:22 a.m. with more information released from the Lawrence Police Department. One person went in the hospital and three others suffered minor injuries after a vehicle hit the storefront of Big Mill on 9th and Mississippi Friday night. Lawrence Police Department Sgt. Drew Fennelly said in an...
