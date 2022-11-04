Read full article on original website
Kansas’ top election official predicts 1 million voters to make voices heard in 2022
TOPEKA — Kansas election official Scott Schwab predicts turnout in the Tuesday general election could hit 53% given absence of an attention-grabbing presidential contest and competitiveness in only a few state and federal races on the ballot. Schwab, who is up for reelection himself as secretary of state, said 1 million registered Kansans would take […] The post Kansas’ top election official predicts 1 million voters to make voices heard in 2022 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Inside Kansas Politics: Experts weigh in on both Constitutional Amendments before November 8
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On this week’s episode on Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard and Inside Kansas Politics is continuing our “Know Your Vote” coverage. By helping you learn more about the Constitutional Amendments! Proponent and opponent experts weigh in on their stance on both Question One (Legislative Veto/Oversight) and Question Two (Sheriff Elections) as Kansas […]
WIBW
Nearly $16 million headed to Kansas broadband providers for expansions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $16 million will head to Kansas broadband providers to expand internet access. On Friday, Nov. 4, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that $15.7 million will be awarded to seven providers that bring high-speed broadband services to underserved, economically distressed and low-population areas in the Sunflower State. She said this is the first of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program.
KCTV 5
Kansas Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Kansas voters:. Republican incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran, who has represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate since 2011, is running against Democrat Mark Holland and Libertarian David Graham. U.S....
KWCH.com
Kansas governor’s race is close after abortion upheaval
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Both parties see the governor’s race as a tossup in Republican-leaning Kansas. The state leans Republican; it’s a good Republican year, and GOP challenger Derek Schmidt has attacked Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly relentlessly as a Joe Biden liberal. Yet abortion politics are one reason the contest is close.
KCTV 5
What Amendment 1 ballot issue could mean for Kansas voters
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Amendment 1 question on the Kansas ballot could shift some power dynamics between the legislative and executive branches of government. The amendment, also called the “Legislative Veto or Suspension of Executive Agency Regulations Amendment,” would allow the state’s house and senate to overturn certain actions or policies implemented by the governor or state regulatory agencies.
WIBW
Amendment question on legislative veto power explained
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A question that could change the balance of power in Kansas is on voters’ ballots. Constitutional amendment question 1 asks voters if they would like the Constitution changed to allow the legislative branch to overrule new regulations issued by the executive branch. “A ‘yes’ vote...
Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Days before Missourians go to the polls, a judge on Friday granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that puts limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem sided...
Kansas 3rd District one of the most competitive races in US: Congressman
Democrat Sharice Davids beat Republican Amanda Adkins in 2020, but Kansas 3rd District has drastically changed since then due to redistricting.
kggfradio.com
Dems Not Hiding Attempts To Split Kansas Gubernatorial Vote.
There have been Kansas news reports this week about “American Center” a Democrat front group that shares an office with Perkins Coie, the controversial Washing DC law firm used by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Former President of the Kansas Senate, Susan Wagle says the American Center has been sending mail pieces and buying radio ads attacking Republican nominee, Derek Schmidt. Wagle says the ads also build up and benefit Sen. Dennis Pyle, the independent candidate on the ballot.
GOP group issues censure of former Kan. governors who endorse Kelly
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party" The party...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about President Biden, Governor Parson, & Sen. Hawley
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New polling has Missourians giving President Joe Biden low approval ratings. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked 991 registered voters in Missouri how they think Biden is doing as president. 62% said they disapprove of the job he is doing, while 35% approve of the job he is doing. 3% responded that they were not sure.
The car that is no longer affordable in Kansas
iSeeCars determined the used cars that have had the most significant decreases in affordability in each state.
KOCO
Numbers from Oklahoma election board show early voter turnout
OKLAHOMA CITY — New numbers from the State Election Board show the early voter turnout. Early voting is well underway in Oklahoma and KOCO 5 got new numbers on just how many people have already cast their ballots in the state. The number of early votes has already surpassed the total number of early votes from the last midterm election in 2018.
Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson
A traveling variety show of Christian Nationalism, anti-vaccine rhetoric and election conspiracies will make its final stop before the midterm elections this weekend in Branson. Headlined by Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Eric Trump, the ReAwaken America Tour co-opts Christian language and worship to push profane politics designed to undermine our democracy. As a Baptist minister who […] The post Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson appeared first on Missouri Independent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law
(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
WMTW
Highlights of final 2022 Maine gubernatorial debate
Five days before Election Day, Maine's leading candidates for Governor, incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage met in their fifth and final debate in Portland on Thursday night, broadcast by WMTW and moderated by Jon Chrisos. The hour covered topics from inflation to education, abortion and health...
Democrats boost third-party candidate in KS Gov. race to knock Republican nominee, GOP says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)— New political ads in Kansas are making waves on and off the air. A radio ad paid for by American Center, an organization based in Washington D.C., is supporting Independent gubernatorial candidate Dennis Pyle. Kansas Republicans say the group is tied to a Democratic law firm in D.C., Perkins Coie. Mike Kuckelman, Kansas […]
WMTW
Comparing plans by Janet Mills and Paul LePage to improve Maine education
Oct. 4, 2022 -- — When it comes to education, Maine Governor Janet Mills considers increasing state funding for it one of her top achievements of the past four years. This year, the state fulfilled a legal requirement to cover 55% of local public school costs from Pre-K through 12th grade.
kuer.org
Utah guarantees a secret ballot so there’s a line to how much can be revealed
With Election Day less than a week away, some local politicians are calling for the Legislature to grant counties more flexibility in how elections are certified. The Utah County Commission held a Nov. 2 work session about the election verification process and what the county can — and can’t — do to ensure there has not been any voter fraud.
