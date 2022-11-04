Read full article on original website
Gucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him
Gucci Mane has compiled many accomplishments, but one of his most impressive feats may be announcing the release of an artist from his label just one day after announcing their signing. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Guwop and rapper Baby Racks confirmed the rising star’s addition to the 1017 Records roster, however, he apparently has since had a change of heart, publicizing Racks’ dismissal on Wednesday (Nov. 2). “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day that dude is not signed to 1017,” the 42-year-old CEO wrote in sarcastic fashion in a Twitter post. Unfazed, the prized...
NME
How the understated Takeoff became the real superstar of Migos
Takeoff, really, was always the best member of Migos, and that’s no mean feat for a group considered modern trap royalty. It became evident that after the Atlanta trio’s 2013 breakthrough hit ‘Versace’, that the group changed the sound of rap music forever. The fatal shooting of the 28-year-old rapper in Houston yesterday (November 1) is a huge loss to the scene, an understated, but unmissable member of the trio.
Complex
Hear Drake Eulogize the ‘Legendary, Unprecedented Takeoff’
After a briefer homage to Takeoff on Instagram, Drake eulogized the fallen 28-year-old as he opened his radio show on Thursday night. On the second episode of Table for One on SiriusXM—leading up to his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss at midnight—Drake remembered the “legendary, unprecedented” Migos member with whom he collaborated on hits including “Walk It Talk It.”
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Heroic Mirko Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime and other pop culture juggernauts with many cool ways in the past, but her latest makeover for Halloween had seen her go full hero with a cool take on My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko! The multiple award winning artist is not only huge with fans for her music, but has broken through to whole new levels with her participation in Saturday Night Live, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more. Now it seems like she is perfectly fit for any live-action adaptation for My Hero Academia with her take on one of its biggest heroes!
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones And Lil Baby Pay Tribute To Takeoff
More tributes have poured in for the fallen rapper, as Jones and Baby express their shock and pain. The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Moreover, many in rap have expressed their grief for the Migos member and their gratitude for having crossed paths with him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby, the latter of which is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.
NME
Watch Phoebe Bridgers join Lorde on stage for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ at Primavera Sound São Paulo
Lorde brought Phoebe Bridgers out as a special guest during her headlining performance at Primavera Sound São Paulo, enlisting her for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. The unannounced appearance from Bridgers came four songs into the set, with the American singer-songwriter taking a seat alongside Lorde at the top of the set’s staging. Bridgers provided backing vocals and harmonies, as she did on the studio version of the song. It marked the first time the pair have performed the song on-stage together.
NME
Harry Styles postpones further Los Angeles gigs due to flu
Harry Styles has postponed more gigs on his Los Angeles residency due to contracting the flu. The former One Direction singer is currently midway through a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’. Earlier this...
NME
Kid Cudi promises one more album of “all new music”
Kid Cudi has promised one final album of “all new music” before he goes through with his plan to quit music. Last month, the rapper made headlines when he said that he is “nearing the end” of his music career, adding that he is thinking about becoming a kindergarten teacher instead.
hotnewhiphop.com
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Officially Revealed
A Ma Maniére is back with a new Jumpman collab. A Ma Maniére is one of the most beloved sneaker stores in the United States, and it is a staple of Atlanta. The brand has been having a huge surge in popularity as of late, and much of it is due to its collaborations with Jumpman.
NME
New York City’s The Backfires release track, ‘Reflections On My TV’ announce tour with Courteeners
New York City-based transatlantic four-piece The Backfires have shared a new video for their single, ‘Reflections On My TV’. They’ve also announced new tour dates opening for Courteeners. Watch the video and check out the tour itinerary below. The band is my life. When it’s not going...
NME
‘Razorlight: Fall To Pieces’ review: from indie calamity to rock and roll reunion
“It was the most gloriously dysfunctional relationship you could imagine,” reflects Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell on the meteoric rise and eventual demise of his band’s original (minus first drummer Shïan Smith-Pancorvo) line-up. He’s speaking in Ben Lowe’s new fly-on-the-wall rock doc Fall To Pieces, premiering today at the Raindance Film Festival in London. Whether you loved or hated them, from 2004-2007 Borrell, guitarist Björn Ågren, bassist Carl Dalemo and drummer Andy Burrows were kings of the British indie revival. They racked up five top 10 singles, a Number One album, performed for millions at Live8 and headlined Reading and Leeds. Heck, at the time even Brandon Flowers gushed to NME about how he wished he’d written a song as great as ‘America’.
NME
Here’s every song on the ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ soundtrack
The full soundtrack for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has been released – check it out below. Directed by Eric Appel, this send-up of the biopic genre stars Daniel Radcliffe as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic and loosely follows the musician’s life and career. The rest of the cast is similarly unexpected, with Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.
NME
Paramore announce 2023 North American tour with Bloc Party and Foals
Have announced details of a huge 2023 North American tour, with Bloc Party and Foals in support – see the dates below and buy tickets here. The band, who recently returned to the stage for the first time in four years for an intimate US run which continues into November, will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February.
NME
OH MY GIRL’s YooA drops music videos for upcoming B-sides ‘Lay Low’ and ‘Melody’
OH MY GIRL member and soloist YooA has unveiled two tracks from her upcoming mini-album ‘Selfish’ through special music videos. On November 6 and 7, the idol unveiled the visuals for her new B-sides ‘Lay Low’ and ‘Melody’, B-sides from her upcoming solo mini-album ‘Selfish’. However, the two songs will only be available on streaming platforms upon the release of the record on November 14 at 6PM KST.
NME
Naoki Yoshida defends lack of diversity in ‘Final Fantasy 16’
Final Fantasy 16 director Naoki Yoshida has defended the lack of diversity in the game. Last month, a new trailer was shared for the upcoming Final Fantasy game, with some players noting that a majority of the characters featured were white and male. Speaking to IGN, Yoshida defended the lack...
NME
Hideo Kojima says ‘Abandoned’ conspiracies are “really quite a nuisance”
Hideo Kojima has finally spoken out on the conspiracies that he’s involved with Abandoned, saying it’s “really quite a nuisance”. Despite Blue Box Game Studios creator Hasan Kahraman confirming to NME that Kojima was “absolutely not” involved in the cult PS5 survival shooter, rumours have persisted about his involvement.
NME
‘Death Stranding’ developer will stay independent “as long as I’m alive” says Hideo Kojima
Despite numerous rumours and interested parties, Hideo Kojima has stated that his studio, Kojima Productions, will remain independent for as long as he lives. Speaking on the latest episode of his Spotify podcast Brain Structure, Kojima stated that despite repeated attempts to acquire Kojima Productions, he would never accept these offers as he wishes for the studio to remain independent.
NME
Crime-thriller K-drama ‘Bargain’ will stream on Paramount+ in 2023
The crime-thriller K-drama series Bargain will be available on global video streaming platform Paramount+ next year. Paramount and Korean streaming service TVING announced earlier today (November 4) that the series will be made available for streaming on Paramount+ sometime in 2023. The series is currently available for streaming on TVING, with the last three episodes released today (November 4).
NME
‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ is free on Steam right now
Warhammer: Vermintide 2, from developer Fatshark, is free for players to download and keep permanently this weekend, via a 100 per cent discount on Steam. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available for free on Steam right now, and will remain so until November 7. Unlike previous free weekends seen for other titles, anyone who claims a copy of the game before November 7 will be able to keep and play the game indefinitely.
NME
Listen to a fan-created remix of Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ featuring ‘Super Mario’
A fan has created a remix of Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ that features a guest appearance from Nintendo mascot Mario – check it out below. ‘Anti-Hero’ is the lead single from Taylor Swift’s most recent album ‘Midnights’ and sees the singer delve deeper into her “insecurities” than ever before. Swift later described ‘Anti-Hero’ as a guided tour through “all the things I hate about myself”.
