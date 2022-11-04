Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Extension of COVID-19 hazard pay for select city department heads fails, Prewitt Mobile Home Park rezoned
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has voted down an ordinance that would have provided additional premium pay, or COVID hazard pay, to four department heads. Additionally, council members approved an ordinance to rezone and subsequently remove Prewitt Mobile Home Park, where around 41 people currently...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Rossview apartments, I-24 wrecks, raises for teachers and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. City Council sends proposed apartments at Rossview and Basham back to RPC: Developers of the 326-unit apartment complex plan to move the access to Warfield Boulevard. READ MORE. Two serious semi...
Davidson County Election Commission announces procedures for Election Day
As a result of errors in assigning voters to their correct districts, the Davidson County Election Commission has announced new procedures for Election Day to ensure voters get the proper ballot.
clarksvillenow.com
Khandra Smalley, community and business leader, dies in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Khandra Smalley, a community leader in Clarksville whose work helped many business and nonprofit organizations, died Thursday. Her passing was announced by her sister, Karyl Kirkland. “She absolutely loved this community and worked/volunteered to help make Clarksville a great place to work and live,”...
clarksvillenow.com
David Allen leads fundraising among mayor candidates as Election Day closes in
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville mayor candidate David Allen is outpacing incumbent Mayor Joe Pitts when it comes to fundraising for the Nov. 8 Tennessee State General and City of Clarksville Election. According to campaign donations inspected by Clarksville Now, Allen raised a total of $19,822 between Oct....
wkdzradio.com
Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board
During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
clarksvillenow.com
Living Word Ministries to hold annual Kingdom Feeding program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Living Word International Ministries-Clarksville, a non-denominational church located at 959 Tiny Town Road, is excited once again for its annual Kingdom Feeding Program, where they deliver a free hot Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day to families in our community who have a need. The meal will...
WSMV
Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nolensville city officials offered apologies Thursday night for their role in a ticket fixing scandal. WSMV4 Investigates revealed how the city’s police chief, Roddy Parker, was fixing tickets for commissioners and how frustrated police officers felt the chief was unfairly showing favoritism to commissioners. Records...
Power restored in Clarksville
Thousands of Clarksville homes were without power Saturday morning after experiencing an outage.
Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials
Update: More than 200 Davidson County voters given the wrong ballots during early voting will have the opportunity to cast provisional ballots, the ACLU of Tennessee said late Friday in announcing a legal agreement reached with the Tennessee Secretary of State, the Davidson County Election Commission and Governor Bill Lee shortly after a filing a […] The post Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
hcmc-tn.org
Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation to Host Seventh Annual Casino Night Presented by HAT Law Firm
Paris, TN – — The Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation will host its seventh annual Casino Night fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. This year’s event is in a whole new location with a new look, feel, and fun!. The event presented by HAT...
clarksvillenow.com
Police search for suspect after aggravated robbery at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police are currently searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at Cash Express, 1219 Ft. Campbell Blvd., in Clarksville. According to a news release, the robbery happened at 12:42 p.m. Friday. The clerk stated that a black male wearing black jogging pants...
clarksvillenow.com
Overcrowded Halloween party results in shooting at Cloverland Event Center, CPD searching for suspects
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – An overcrowded Halloween party led to a shooting last weekend, and police are continuing their search for suspects. The Clarksville Police Department said they are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Oct. 29 around 2 a.m. at the Cloverland Event Center, 1411 Tylertown Rd.
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating Cash Express armed robbery
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Campbell Clarksville business while an unknown black male suspect wearing black jogging pants and a red ski mask jumped the counter and pointed a gun at them before grabbing money out of the cash register drawer. The suspect then fled on foot.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 tied up in Clarksville after wreck in eastbound lanes
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 was tied up by a wreck in the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon. At about 3:15 p.m., there was a wreck with injuries reported near mile marker 9. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS...
WSMV
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
smokeybarn.com
Friday: FREE Food Giveaway Event Nov. 4 By Mid Cumberland Community Action
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a commodities giveaway on Friday, November 4, 2022 9a-1p at VolState Highland Crest Campus, 150 Laureate Avenue, Springfield. Clients wishing to receive food must show ID. (Robertson County residents only) Volunteers needed. Be a part of...
Comments / 0