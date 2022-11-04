ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Extension of COVID-19 hazard pay for select city department heads fails, Prewitt Mobile Home Park rezoned

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has voted down an ordinance that would have provided additional premium pay, or COVID hazard pay, to four department heads. Additionally, council members approved an ordinance to rezone and subsequently remove Prewitt Mobile Home Park, where around 41 people currently...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Khandra Smalley, community and business leader, dies in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Khandra Smalley, a community leader in Clarksville whose work helped many business and nonprofit organizations, died Thursday. Her passing was announced by her sister, Karyl Kirkland. “She absolutely loved this community and worked/volunteered to help make Clarksville a great place to work and live,”...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

David Allen leads fundraising among mayor candidates as Election Day closes in

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville mayor candidate David Allen is outpacing incumbent Mayor Joe Pitts when it comes to fundraising for the Nov. 8 Tennessee State General and City of Clarksville Election. According to campaign donations inspected by Clarksville Now, Allen raised a total of $19,822 between Oct....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board

During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Living Word Ministries to hold annual Kingdom Feeding program

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Living Word International Ministries-Clarksville, a non-denominational church located at 959 Tiny Town Road, is excited once again for its annual Kingdom Feeding Program, where they deliver a free hot Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day to families in our community who have a need. The meal will...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials

Update:  More than 200 Davidson County voters given the wrong ballots during early voting will have the opportunity to cast provisional ballots, the ACLU of Tennessee said late Friday in announcing a legal agreement reached with the Tennessee Secretary of State, the Davidson County Election Commission and Governor Bill Lee shortly after a filing a […] The post Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Clarksville PD investigating Cash Express armed robbery

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Campbell Clarksville business while an unknown black male suspect wearing black jogging pants and a red ski mask jumped the counter and pointed a gun at them before grabbing money out of the cash register drawer. The suspect then fled on foot.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Friday: FREE Food Giveaway Event Nov. 4 By Mid Cumberland Community Action

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a commodities giveaway on Friday, November 4, 2022 9a-1p at VolState Highland Crest Campus, 150 Laureate Avenue, Springfield. Clients wishing to receive food must show ID. (Robertson County residents only) Volunteers needed. Be a part of...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

