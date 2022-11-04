ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunday's Transactions

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina and DH/1B Albert Pujols on the voluntarily retired list. Named Matt Holliday bench coach, Dusty Blake pitching coach and Turner Ward hitting coach. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with Sean Doolittle on a minor league contract with an invitation to...
LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team's MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente's Baldwin Park Medical Center. He...
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
Panthers' Tkachuk suspended 2 games by NHL for high-sticking

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for high-sticking Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick the previous night. The play occurred with 38 seconds remaining in the third period of the Kings’ 5-4 win over the Panthers when Tkachuk jabbed Quick in the head after the goalie had made a save and covered up the puck.
