Porterville Recorder
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
Miami 35, Chicago 32
Mia_Mostert 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 7:33. Chi_Kmet 18 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 14:52. Mia_Hill 3 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 10:39. Mia_Van Ginkel 25 blocked punt return (J.Sanders kick), 8:25. Chi_Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:53. Third Quarter. Mia_Waddle 18 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 12:47. Chi_Fields...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Cin_Mixon 2 run (McPherson kick), 9:42. Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 14:37. Cin_Mixon 3 run (McPherson kick), 7:29. Cin_Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 3:45. Cin_Mixon 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :04. Third Quarter. Car_Tremble 8 pass from Mayfield (Pineiro kick), 10:52. Cin_Mixon 14 run (McPherson kick), 4:38. Fourth Quarter.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
Atl_Patterson 1 run (Koo kick), 10:40. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:20. Key Play: Allgeier 44 run. Atlanta 7, L.A. Chargers 0. Atl_FG Koo 29, :52. Drive: 14 plays, 70 yards, 8:22. Key Plays: Mariota 18 pass to Pitts; Mariota 12 pass to London; Mariota 6 pass to London on 3rd-and-5; Mariota 2 pass to A.Williams on 3rd-and-11. Atlanta 10, L.A. Chargers 0.
Porterville Recorder
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59. Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18. Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32. Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32. Sea_Walker 5 run...
Porterville Recorder
Florida 5, Anaheim 3
Anaheim021—3 First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 8 (Montour, Lundell), 11:31 (pp). Penalties_Beaulieu, ANA (Tripping), 8:26; Henrique, ANA (Tripping), 10:46. Second Period_2, Florida, Montour 4 (Lundell, Heponiemi), 2:51. 3, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Strome, Klingberg), 8:00. 4, Anaheim, Strome 4 (Shattenkirk, Terry), 8:27. Penalties_None. Third Period_5, Florida, Reinhart 1 (Lomberg, M.Staal), 2:55....
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13
LAR_Kupp 69 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:57. TB_Otton 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :09. RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 12-56, M.Brown 2-9, Akers 5-3, Kupp 3-1, Stafford 2-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, R.White 8-27, Fournette 9-19, Vaughn 2-4, Godwin 1-1. PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 13-27-0-164. Tampa Bay, Brady 36-58-0-280. RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_Hardman 7 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 14:55. Ten_Henry 4 run (Bullock kick), 10:48. Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 5:24. KC_Mahomes 14 run (Mahomes run), 2:56. First Overtime. KC_FG Butker 28, 4:04. A_73,475. TenKC. First downs929. Total Net Yards229499. Rushes-yards29-17219-77 Passing57422. Punt Returns2-115-59 Kickoff Returns4-722-39.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Det_Mitchell 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 14:51. RUSHING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 4-40, Dillon 11-34, A.Jones 9-25, Hill 1-7. Detroit, Jama.Williams 24-81, Ju.Jackson 4-27, Swift 2-10, Goff 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-43-3-291. Detroit, Goff...
Porterville Recorder
Panthers' Tkachuk suspended 2 games by NHL for high-sticking
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for high-sticking Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick the previous night. The play occurred with 38 seconds remaining in the third period of the Kings’ 5-4 win over the Panthers when Tkachuk jabbed Quick in the head after the goalie had made a save and covered up the puck.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 2-7 1-2 5, LeVert 5-10 1-2 12, Allen 5-13 6-6 16, Garland 7-18 7-7 24, Mitchell 10-17 12-13 33, Osman 3-5 2-2 9, Love 4-10 0-0 10, Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 37-84 32-36 114. L.A. LAKERS (100) Brown...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 103, Washington 97
Percentages: FG .427, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-41, .195 (Morris 2-5, Kuzma 2-9, Hachimura 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Barton 1-5, Porzingis 1-6, Gibson 0-1, Kispert 0-3, Avdija 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Porzingis 3, Goodwin, Kuzma). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 4, Kuzma 3, Avdija 2, Hachimura). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20
Las Vegas71300—20 Jacksonville010710—27 Las_Adams 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:45. Drive: 10 plays, 71 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Carr 11 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-9; Carr 21 pass to Adams; Carr 16 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-20; Carr 11 pass to Adams on 4th-and-4. Las Vegas 7, Jacksonville 0.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
UTAH (110) Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) George...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
Buf_Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 4:39. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Allen 13 pass to Diggs; Allen 11 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-5; Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Allen 11 run on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 7, N.Y. Jets 0. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 53, :31. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB De'Vondre Campbell, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford. DETROIT: WR Josh Reynolds, CB A.J. Parker, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant.
