Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Porterville Recorder
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Cin_Mixon 2 run (McPherson kick), 9:42. Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 14:37. Cin_Mixon 3 run (McPherson kick), 7:29. Cin_Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 3:45. Cin_Mixon 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :04. Third Quarter. Car_Tremble 8 pass from Mayfield (Pineiro kick), 10:52. Cin_Mixon 14 run (McPherson kick), 4:38. Fourth Quarter.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
LAC_Ekeler 2 run (Dicker kick), 4:38. LAC_Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), :32. Atl_Patterson 3 run (Koo kick), 3:44. RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 14-47, Spiller 7-29, Michel 1-12, Herbert 1-3, Everett 1-0. Atlanta, Allgeier 10-99, Patterson 13-44, Huntley 7-34, Mariota 5-24. PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 30-43-1-245. Atlanta, Mariota 12-23-0-129. RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers,...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59. Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18. Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32. Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32. Sea_Walker 5 run...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 103, Washington 97
WASHINGTON (97) Avdija 2-12 0-0 4, Kuzma 5-14 0-0 12, Porzingis 3-13 3-4 10, Kispert 3-6 0-1 6, Morris 7-12 2-2 18, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-12 0-1 15, Gafford 4-6 1-1 9, Barton 5-12 1-1 12, Goodwin 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-96 7-10 97.
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13
LAR_Kupp 69 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:57. TB_Otton 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :09. RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 12-56, M.Brown 2-9, Akers 5-3, Kupp 3-1, Stafford 2-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, R.White 8-27, Fournette 9-19, Vaughn 2-4, Godwin 1-1. PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 13-27-0-164. Tampa Bay, Brady 36-58-0-280. RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp...
Porterville Recorder
Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20
Las Vegas71300—20 Jacksonville010710—27 Las_Adams 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:45. Las_FG Carlson 38, 14:08. Las_Adams 38 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:51. Jac_Etienne 1 run (Patterson kick), 4:50. Las_FG Carlson 38, :45. Jac_FG Patterson 44, :00. Third Quarter. Jac_Kirk 7 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 10:15. Fourth...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_Hardman 7 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 14:55. Ten_Henry 4 run (Bullock kick), 10:48. Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 5:24. KC_Mahomes 14 run (Mahomes run), 2:56. First Overtime. KC_FG Butker 28, 4:04. A_73,475. TenKC. First downs929. Total Net Yards229499. Rushes-yards29-17219-77 Passing57422. Punt Returns2-115-59 Kickoff Returns4-722-39.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 2-7 1-2 5, LeVert 5-10 1-2 12, Allen 5-13 6-6 16, Garland 7-18 7-7 24, Mitchell 10-17 12-13 33, Osman 3-5 2-2 9, Love 4-10 0-0 10, Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 37-84 32-36 114. L.A. LAKERS (100) Brown...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
Thunder Gameday: Lottery Teams Clash in Detroit
Will this game between Oklahoma City and the Pistons have an effect on final lottery standings?
Porterville Recorder
Grizzlies face the Celtics on 3-game win streak
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Boston as winners of three straight games. Memphis went 6-6 overall last season while going 30-11...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
UTAH (110) Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) George...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
Buf_Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 4:39. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Allen 13 pass to Diggs; Allen 11 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-5; Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Allen 11 run on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 7, N.Y. Jets 0. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 53, :31. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards,...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB De'Vondre Campbell, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford. DETROIT: WR Josh Reynolds, CB A.J. Parker, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Kreider, Trouba), 9:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Panarin, Fox), 16:56 (pp). Penalties_Hronek, DET (Slashing), 2:45; Trouba, NYR (Holding), 5:04; Chiarot, DET (Interference), 15:51; Chytil, NYR (Hooking), 17:30. Second Period_3, Detroit, Luff 1 (Seider, Chiarot), 2:56. 4, Detroit, Suter 3 (Larkin, Hronek), 8:37. Penalties_Fox,...
Chargers-Falcons takeaways: Joshua Palmer receives spotlight in comeback
The Chargers fell behind by double digits for the fourth game in a row, but they came back to beat Atlanta and won three of those four games, this one behind Joshua Palmer's big day.
Comments / 0