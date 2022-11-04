ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21

Cin_Mixon 2 run (McPherson kick), 9:42. Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 14:37. Cin_Mixon 3 run (McPherson kick), 7:29. Cin_Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 3:45. Cin_Mixon 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :04. Third Quarter. Car_Tremble 8 pass from Mayfield (Pineiro kick), 10:52. Cin_Mixon 14 run (McPherson kick), 4:38. Fourth Quarter.
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17

LAC_Ekeler 2 run (Dicker kick), 4:38. LAC_Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), :32. Atl_Patterson 3 run (Koo kick), 3:44. RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 14-47, Spiller 7-29, Michel 1-12, Herbert 1-3, Everett 1-0. Atlanta, Allgeier 10-99, Patterson 13-44, Huntley 7-34, Mariota 5-24. PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 30-43-1-245. Atlanta, Mariota 12-23-0-129. RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 31, Arizona 21

Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59. Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18. Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32. Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32. Sea_Walker 5 run...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 103, Washington 97

WASHINGTON (97) Avdija 2-12 0-0 4, Kuzma 5-14 0-0 12, Porzingis 3-13 3-4 10, Kispert 3-6 0-1 6, Morris 7-12 2-2 18, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-12 0-1 15, Gafford 4-6 1-1 9, Barton 5-12 1-1 12, Goodwin 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-96 7-10 97.
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13

LAR_Kupp 69 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:57. TB_Otton 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :09. RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 12-56, M.Brown 2-9, Akers 5-3, Kupp 3-1, Stafford 2-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, R.White 8-27, Fournette 9-19, Vaughn 2-4, Godwin 1-1. PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 13-27-0-164. Tampa Bay, Brady 36-58-0-280. RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20

Las Vegas71300—20 Jacksonville010710—27 Las_Adams 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:45. Las_FG Carlson 38, 14:08. Las_Adams 38 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:51. Jac_Etienne 1 run (Patterson kick), 4:50. Las_FG Carlson 38, :45. Jac_FG Patterson 44, :00. Third Quarter. Jac_Kirk 7 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 10:15. Fourth...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Porterville Recorder

Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT

014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_Hardman 7 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 14:55. Ten_Henry 4 run (Bullock kick), 10:48. Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 5:24. KC_Mahomes 14 run (Mahomes run), 2:56. First Overtime. KC_FG Butker 28, 4:04. A_73,475. TenKC. First downs929. Total Net Yards229499. Rushes-yards29-17219-77 Passing57422. Punt Returns2-115-59 Kickoff Returns4-722-39.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 2-7 1-2 5, LeVert 5-10 1-2 12, Allen 5-13 6-6 16, Garland 7-18 7-7 24, Mitchell 10-17 12-13 33, Osman 3-5 2-2 9, Love 4-10 0-0 10, Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 37-84 32-36 114. L.A. LAKERS (100) Brown...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Grizzlies face the Celtics on 3-game win streak

Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Boston as winners of three straight games. Memphis went 6-6 overall last season while going 30-11...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

UTAH (110) Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) George...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season...
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17

Buf_Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 4:39. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Allen 13 pass to Diggs; Allen 11 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-5; Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Allen 11 run on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 7, N.Y. Jets 0. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 53, :31. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards,...
Porterville Recorder

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB De'Vondre Campbell, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford. DETROIT: WR Josh Reynolds, CB A.J. Parker, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant.
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Kreider, Trouba), 9:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Panarin, Fox), 16:56 (pp). Penalties_Hronek, DET (Slashing), 2:45; Trouba, NYR (Holding), 5:04; Chiarot, DET (Interference), 15:51; Chytil, NYR (Hooking), 17:30. Second Period_3, Detroit, Luff 1 (Seider, Chiarot), 2:56. 4, Detroit, Suter 3 (Larkin, Hronek), 8:37. Penalties_Fox,...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy