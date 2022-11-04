Read full article on original website
Mets, star closer Edwin Diaz agree to record $102M contact
The New York Mets and star closer Edwin Diaz agreed to a five-year, $102 million contact. The deal, which is pending a physical, will make Diaz the highest-paid closer in MLB history.
Sunday's Transactions
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina and DH/1B Albert Pujols on the voluntarily retired list. Named Matt Holliday bench coach, Dusty Blake pitching coach and Turner Ward hitting coach. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with Sean Doolittle on a minor league contract with an invitation to...
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
