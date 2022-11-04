ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Sunday's Transactions

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina and DH/1B Albert Pujols on the voluntarily retired list. Named Matt Holliday bench coach, Dusty Blake pitching coach and Turner Ward hitting coach. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with Sean Doolittle on a minor league contract with an invitation to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

MLB Pitching Comparison

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy