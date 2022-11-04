Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
ComicBook
Marvel's Loki: Surprising Detail About President Loki's Gang Revealed
Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series book just dropped, and it's revealed some extremely interesting behind-the-scenes information. We've gotten a glimpse at some cool concept art and learned some alternate directions the first season of Loki almost took. When it comes to Marvel projects, the costumes are typically on point, but there were some special layers to the ones featured in Loki. Since there were so many different Variants of the character, costume designer Christine Wada had to get extra creative when making the looks for each version. The new book reveals some facts about President Loki's gang, and how certain comics inspired Wada's decisions.
ComicBook
Black Adam Editors Reveal When They Received Henry Cavill's Superman Scene (Exclusive)
The man in black has finally arrived in the DC Universe. Black Adam opened in theaters last month to much fanfare, as leading man Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and company led a global press tour that included stops in New York, Toronto, London, Madrid, and Mexico City. This culminated what Johnson has touted as a 14-year journey, as he was initially linked to Teth-Adam way back in 2008. With over a decade of ideas in the Black Adam writers' room, scribes Adan Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani were tasked with confining those concepts down to one script, director Jaume Collet-Serra was charged with bringing it to life, and editors Mike Sale, ACE and John Lee were trusted with whittling down the footage to 125 minutes.
ComicBook
DC Studios: What Is James Gunn's "Biggest Story Ever?"
If James Gunn's latest tweets are any indication, it's about to be a good time for fans hoping to see more DC films. The Guardians of the Galaxy helmer and his business partner Peter Safran have officially picked up the reins of DC Studios, a new outfit formed by Warners Brothers Discovery to shepherd in a new cinematic universe across film, television, and animation. Sunday, the director-turned-film executive shared a series of tweets in which he promised to tell the "Biggest Story Ever Told."
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
ComicBook
Black Adam Hits Major Box Office Milestone
Black Adam is continuing its box office run, winning the box office for the third straight weekend. The Dwayne Johnson vehicle ended up grossing $18.5 million in domestic box office receipts, doubling the haul of second-place finisher One Piece Film: Red, which grossed $9.5 million. With its latest weekend now in the books, Black Adam has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide, settling in with a global total of $319.7 million as of Sunday.
ComicBook
Netflix Updates Stranger Tings Profile Icons for Stranger Thing Day
Today is Stranger Things Day, so Netflix is celebrating the beloved series with a huge line-up of activities planned including live fan experiences, teasing new content on social media, hosting special screenings, and rolling out limited-edition merchandise. The festivities will include Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 being shown on the big screen for the first as well as an immersive viewing of the first episode online via Roblox. We've also seen some new behind-the-scenes photos today, and now Netflix is showing off new profile icons for their site.
ComicBook
Netflix Pauses Production on Russo Bros. Movie Following Crew Member Death, Statement Released
A crew member from Netflix's The Electric State was killed in a car accident off-set in Georgia yesterday. The news was first reported by Deadline as the production got paused in light of the tragedy. Both Joe and Anthony Russo posted a message of condolences for the crew member today on social media. In the report, sources indicated that the accident occurred after working hours. However, the identity of the crew member is unknown at this time. (Completely reasonable given the fact that this is all still very much developing and the chance of misinformation about the accident is very high." Both cast and crew were offered counseling services according to Deadline's source. You can read what they had to say about the terrible moment right here down below.
ComicBook
Critical Role Author Madeleine Roux on "Fun, Weird and Unexpected" The Nine Eyes of Lucien Novel
Critical Role's newest novel explores The Mighty Nein campaign from the perspective of one of its main villains. Earlier this week, Penguin Random House released Critical Role: The Mighty Nein--The Nine Eyes of Lucien, a new novel written by Madeleine Roux that explored the origins of Lucien, the enigmatic mercenary and blood hunter whose life became entangled with The Mighty Nein in many ways. Last week. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Roux about her experience writing the book, how she approached researching Lucien, and whether she would venture back into the world of Critical Role for a second time.
ComicBook
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Reason He's Never Done a Marvel or DC Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe of films has managed to enlist a number of impressive filmmakers into their ranks, and despite Quentin Tarantino clearly having a love for comic books, he recently recalled that he hasn't helmed any pictures in those franchises as he's not a "hired hand" to just come in and direct an installment in either franchise. Even though a number of filmmakers in both franchises have expressed the freedom they feel they have with bringing stories to life, the nature of the franchise means it has to fit into a certain formula and connect to other characters and points in time, which would seemingly be a deterrent for Tarantino.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings Star Andy Serkis Shares His Review of The Rings of Power
Many of the figures involved with the original trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films have shared their support of the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gollum actor Andy Serkis recently offering his own reaction to the series. The actor largely praised the overall look of the series and the vibe it manages to capture, despite being a TV series, so while Serkis might not have necessarily shown his support for the specific storyline or overall direction of the project, his only comments were ones of encouragement for delivering the sweeping worlds of Middle-earth. He did also note that he was impressed by some of the performances.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
ComicBook
Breaking Bad and Westworld Star Aaron Paul Legally Changes His Name
Breaking Bad and Westworld star Aaron Paul has legally changed his name to... Aaron Paul. If your confused by that, know that Aaron Paul was originally born to the name "Aaron Paul Sturtevant," so this is indeed a significant change, even if the actor's legion of fans have never known him by any other name.
ComicBook
Black Adam to Remains in Top Spot at Box Office for Third Straight Weekend
Black Adam remains in the top spot at the box office for the third weekend. The film that gave Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson the biggest opening weekend of his career as a leading man, and that crossed $100 million domestic in its second weekend, will add $18.5 million to its domestic total in weekend three. That brings its domestic gross to $137.4 million. Black Adam hasn't had much competition in its three weeks at the box office thus far, but that will all change when Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on Friday, likely taking that top spot from the DC movie.
ComicBook
The CW Reportedly Cancels Beloved Long-Running Comedy Series
There have been some major changes to The CW and a lot of the network's shows might not be safe, including Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Nextstar recently purchased a controlling interest in The CW, and more than 30 employees at the company have been laid off. While fans await news on their favorite shows, it looks like the long-running comedy might be getting the axe. Colin Mochrie, who has been a part of the show for quite a while, took to Twitter to say they're filming their final season.
ComicBook
Major MCU Star Rumored to Appear in Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became an instant favorite of many, winning an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Animated Feature. Sony Pictures Animation quickly pushed two sequels into development, a pair of films set to bring more Spidey-family characters into the animated canon. In fact, a new report circulating online suggests at least two awfully familiar faces will be added to the film's direct sequel in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
ComicBook
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Comments / 0