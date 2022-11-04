Read full article on original website
Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico teen admits to vehicular manslaughter, faces up to six years in state prison
CHICO, Calif. - A 19-year-old admitted to vehicular manslaughter in Butte County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Pesiaune Finau was charged with one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of a misdemeanor for driving without a license. Ramsey said the manslaughter charge resulted from a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Sept. 26, 2021.
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen vehicle, agriculture sweeper found in Gridley burglary investigation, parolee arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man on parole was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in the Girdley area, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Jonathan Haywood Thursday evening near Richvale. Deputies said during his arrest, they recovered property from a residential burglary....
California man believes meteorite may have destroyed home
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A California man believes that a meteor captured Friday night on dozens of security cameras may have destroyed his home. The Penn Valley Fire Department is investigating what started the fire that destroyed Dustin Procita’s home in rural Nevada County on Friday evening, according to KCRA-TV.
Man arrested after allegedly lying about child’s ball to rob elderly woman
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Marysville man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the robbery of an 89-year-old Lincoln woman’s home, according to the Lincoln Police Department. At around 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 29, Joshua Daniel Allen King, 35, knocked on the door of the woman’s home in the area of Lariat Loop, saying […]
krcrtv.com
Lake California power pole crash halts traffic in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Hundreds in Lake California were left without power last night after a car collided with a power pole. It happened around 5:45 PM along Lake California Drive, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The crash shattered the pole and left heavy utility lines littered over the roadway. First responders struggled to access the vehicle due to the possibility of electrical power from those hanging power lines, but with the help of CAL FIRE and Cottonwood Fire crews, were able to extract the driver, who had no notable injuries from the crash.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for hate crimes and vandalism at Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police have arrested a man they say vandalized a mural dedicated to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico. According to police, the mural and the synagogue were vandalized on Nov. 2 and 3. Working with the Butte County Probation...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
krcrtv.com
Yuba County Jail inmate dies on Wednesday after medical emergency
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — An inmate inside the Yuba County Jail died on Wednesday evening after having a reported medical emergency. Officials with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said their correctional deputies were alerted to the 30-year-old inmate having a medical emergency at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. They said their deputies and medical staff immediately began treatment on the inmate, however, he needed to be transferred to Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville where he was pronounced dead.
KSBW.com
'Heard a big bang': Northern California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are looking into if thebright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE says rice straw bales were on fire in Richvale Saturday morning
RICHVALE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that two stacks of rice straw bales were burning west of Richvale Saturday morning. Crews have mitigated all threats, but the fire did minimally spread to nearby vegetation. CAL FIRE says that the rice straw bales will continue to smolder. CAL FIRE...
actionnewsnow.com
14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 metering lights scheduled for activation in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans District 3 has announced their plans to activate the Highway 99 ramp meters in Chico later this month. According to officials, the metering lights located on three of the Highway 99 on-ramps in Chico are scheduled to go live on Monday, November 14. Metering lights are activated as traffic on the highway starts to build up.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 28: Strange visitors
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 28. October 28. Outta gas.
shastascout.org
Meet Baron Browning For Shasta County Supervisor
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
actionnewsnow.com
First Annual Gratitude Walk in Bidwell Park
Crystal Lively planned the event so that people can focus on the good things in life. Crystal Lively planned the event so that people can focus on the good things in life.
krcrtv.com
Girls Inc. raised thousands of dollars to support the young women of the Northstate
REDDING, Calif. — Girls Inc. (GI) held their annual Glitter & Glam Gala and raised more money than ever before. Money raised will go directly into funding their non-profit that provides support and opportunities for the girls in the Northstate. GI has been in Shasta and Tehama Counties for...
KCRA.com
'We welcome everyone.' Sikh festival underway in Yuba City, largest celebration outside India
YUBA CITY, Calif. — For 43 years, thousands of Sikhs have been converging on Yuba City for a huge celebration. The Sikhs and other supporters from all over the state, country and even Canada come together every year for the festival that celebrates the spirit of Sikh culture. "They...
krcrtv.com
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Northstate Sunday-Wednesday, what to expect
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Fall is here, but is winter close behind? We have seen some drastic weather changes in the Northstate over these last few weeks, from triple-digit heat to a winter storm advisory! Let's look at what you can expect for the weather when planning for the weekend ahead.
goldcountrymedia.com
Vista's season ends with disappointing loss to Yuba City
It’s the end of the season no one with Vista del Lago football expected. The Eagles, seeded sixth in the Division III playoffs and hosting 11th-seeded Yuba City, was the prohibitive favorite against the Honkers, who entered the game with a 4-6 record. Yuba City, however, dominated the game Friday night at Vista from the outset and shockingly won going away, 48-6.
