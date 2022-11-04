ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

FOX40

Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico teen admits to vehicular manslaughter, faces up to six years in state prison

CHICO, Calif. - A 19-year-old admitted to vehicular manslaughter in Butte County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Pesiaune Finau was charged with one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of a misdemeanor for driving without a license. Ramsey said the manslaughter charge resulted from a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Sept. 26, 2021.
CHICO, CA
WSB Radio

California man believes meteorite may have destroyed home

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A California man believes that a meteor captured Friday night on dozens of security cameras may have destroyed his home. The Penn Valley Fire Department is investigating what started the fire that destroyed Dustin Procita’s home in rural Nevada County on Friday evening, according to KCRA-TV.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Lake California power pole crash halts traffic in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Hundreds in Lake California were left without power last night after a car collided with a power pole. It happened around 5:45 PM along Lake California Drive, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The crash shattered the pole and left heavy utility lines littered over the roadway. First responders struggled to access the vehicle due to the possibility of electrical power from those hanging power lines, but with the help of CAL FIRE and Cottonwood Fire crews, were able to extract the driver, who had no notable injuries from the crash.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary

CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Yuba County Jail inmate dies on Wednesday after medical emergency

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — An inmate inside the Yuba County Jail died on Wednesday evening after having a reported medical emergency. Officials with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said their correctional deputies were alerted to the 30-year-old inmate having a medical emergency at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. They said their deputies and medical staff immediately began treatment on the inmate, however, he needed to be transferred to Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville where he was pronounced dead.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE says rice straw bales were on fire in Richvale Saturday morning

RICHVALE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that two stacks of rice straw bales were burning west of Richvale Saturday morning. Crews have mitigated all threats, but the fire did minimally spread to nearby vegetation. CAL FIRE says that the rice straw bales will continue to smolder. CAL FIRE...
RICHVALE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 metering lights scheduled for activation in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans District 3 has announced their plans to activate the Highway 99 ramp meters in Chico later this month. According to officials, the metering lights located on three of the Highway 99 on-ramps in Chico are scheduled to go live on Monday, November 14. Metering lights are activated as traffic on the highway starts to build up.
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 28: Strange visitors

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 28. October 28. Outta gas.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
shastascout.org

Meet Baron Browning For Shasta County Supervisor

This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

First Annual Gratitude Walk in Bidwell Park

Crystal Lively planned the event so that people can focus on the good things in life. Crystal Lively planned the event so that people can focus on the good things in life.
goldcountrymedia.com

Vista's season ends with disappointing loss to Yuba City

It’s the end of the season no one with Vista del Lago football expected. The Eagles, seeded sixth in the Division III playoffs and hosting 11th-seeded Yuba City, was the prohibitive favorite against the Honkers, who entered the game with a 4-6 record. Yuba City, however, dominated the game Friday night at Vista from the outset and shockingly won going away, 48-6.
YUBA CITY, CA

