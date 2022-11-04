Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
National Cappuccino Day isn't the only event celebrated on November 8, 2022CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Related
Chiefs RB requested release on Twitter last week. Andy Reid addressed that topic Friday
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
Mets' Chris Bassitt to decline mutual option
Mets’ starter Chris Bassitt is expected to decline his $19M mutual option per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Bassitt will receive a $150K buyout and head to free agency for the first time in his career. Following a trade from the Athletics, Bassitt agreed to a one-year,...
True Blue LA
An argument for the Dodgers to non-tender Cody Bellinger
A variation of this essay has been in my to-do pile for most of the year. Frankly, this topic is just boring to me and flies in the face of Eric’s lone directive to me as a writer here: write about interesting stuff. This topic is boring to me because the solution to the problem is known. And at this point, the MVP season of 2019 feels like a lifetime ago. My griping aside, I really did not want to write this essay. But as this series breaks down what went wrong for the Dodgers; overall, you cannot really have this discussion unless you mention Cody Bellinger.
Martin Perez, Rangers having continued conversations regarding extension
Both during and after Martin Perez’s bounce-back season, the veteran left-hander and the Rangers shared mutual interest in a potential contract extension. The two sides have met for negotiations, and while no deal has yet emerged, Rangers GM Chris Young told the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant that “we continue to have good conversations. We’re hopeful of getting something done, but we’re considering various options, including the qualifying offer. We understand that Martín will have value on the free agent market.”
Viva El Birdos
VEB Podcast: Arenado, Wainwright, Coaching Changes
On Wednesday, I promised podcast content and the VEB writing team has delivered. There has been a ton of Cardinals-related news since the end of the season and John Mozeliak’s first off-season press conference. We try to cover it all!. First up is Arenado opting in to the remaining...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Follow Astros’ Example
Long ago, the St. Louis Cardinals were a model franchise, consistently competing for a World Series title year in and year out. However, they have not reached the World Series since 2013 and haven’t gotten as far as the NLCS since 2019. What the Cardinals did so well during...
Nationals re-sign Sean Doolittle to minor league contract
The Nationals have announced a minor league contract with veteran reliever Sean Doolittle. The agreement includes an invitation to 2023 Spring Training. The lefty had recently expressed his desire to pitch in 2023 and welcomed a return to Washington. Doolittle returned for a fifth season with the Nationals in 2022...
Rangers potential landing spot for former Royals GM Dayton Moore?
Rangers general manager Chris Young has acknowledged he’s been in contact with former Royals general manager Dayton Moore and “would welcome” the opportunity to work with him, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds that industry sources have continued to link Moore with the Rangers. Young pitched for the Royals between 2015-17 and won the World Series while Moore was GM there.
Longtime Cardinal Matt Holliday returns to team as bench coach
Former Cardinal Matt Holliday will return to the team he spent eight seasons playing for, signing on as bench coach under manager Oliver Marmol, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The team has also promoted Dusty Blake to pitching coach, while Turner Ward will take over as hitting coach.
Rangers' Joe Barlow undergoes minor wrist surgery
Rangers reliever Joe Barlow has undergone a minor surgery to separate two tendons in his right wrist, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Barlow is expected to be ready by spring training. The issue contributed to the blister issues that affected the right hander throughout the season, and landed him on the IL twice.
Mets re-sign RHP Edwin Diaz to a five-year, $102M contract
The Mets will be retaining their All-Star closer, Edwin Diaz. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Diaz has agreed to a five-year, $102M contract pending a physical. Passan adds that the deal comes with a full no-trade clause and has an option for a sixth year. It also includes an opt-out.
Report: Tigers to hire Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund as assistant pitching coach
The Tigers continue to add to their personnel, this time plucking Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund to work as an assistant pitching coach, reports Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball. The team has not confirmed the move. Lund had previously worked with Detroit’s pitching coach Chris Fetter and led one of the...
Yardbarker
Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022
The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
Never been to a Chiefs game? Veteran fans reveal tips for tailgating at Arrowhead
“That’s the one thing about Arrowhead. We know how to have a good time.”
The 2022-23 MLB offseason begins
The Astros are World Series champions, officially bringing the 2022 baseball season to a close. As the party continues in Houston, the rest of the baseball world has already gotten started on winter business, as (knock on wood) the league prepares for its first “regular” offseason in three years. The 2019-20 offseason was interrupted by the pandemic, with that uncertainty continuing to cloud MLB’s preparations heading into 2021. Last winter, the offseason was shut down by a 99-day lockout, until the league and the players’ union finally agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement.
Report: Astros owner nixed Willson Contreras deal at trade deadline
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was one of the biggest trade candidates not to be moved at the summer trade deadline, but according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Astros came close to completing a deal for the All-Star. Astros starter Jose Urquidy would’ve gone to Chicago in a straight one-for-one swap, which was agreed upon bar ownership approval. That approval never came, the deal collapsed, and the players remained with their respective teams.
profootballnetwork.com
Chiefs vs. Titans Player Props for Sunday Night Football: Derrick Henry — Red Flag Alert!
If you’re planning to bet on Week 9 NFL player props for Sunday Night Football’s intriguing Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans matchup, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in...
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0