Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcyb.com

ETSU picks up exhibition win over Limestone

(WCYB) — In its first and only exhibition game, the ETSU men's basketball team defeated Limestone 71-56 at Freedom Hall Friday night. DeAnthony Tipler was one of three Bucs in double-figures, leading the way with 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting from 3-point range. Jalen Haynes and Jaden...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Age not defining success for Chuckey-Doak's head man Dallas Kuykendall

AFTON, Tenn. — At 21-years-old when Dallas Kuykendall was first hired at Chuckey-Doak as an assistant coach, part of the job included painting the field and washing the jerseys. Now four years later at 25, he's doing the same things. The only thing that's changed is his title, head...
CHUCKEY, TN
Gov. Lee to visit Jonesborough and Greeneville Friday

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee made a couple of stops in Northeast Tennessee Friday. Lee is seeking a second term in office and is on a final push through the state ahead of Tuesday's election. His bus tour made a stop by the Kitchen at Grace Meadows in Jonesborough, he then...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
New sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids is officially open for business. The goal of Rock the Spectrum Bristol is for kids of all abilities to 'play with a purpose.'. There's no place in our region where all children can play, both neurotypical and neuro-diverse...
BRISTOL, TN
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Out of Darkness walk held for suicide prevention in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention was held Saturday in Bristol. The Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention gathers across the state each year to host the walk. Organizers say the mission is to save lives and provide hope...
BRISTOL, VA
Health clinic provides needed services for free

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping the underserved population receive the health care they need was the goal of a local health clinic. It took place Friday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. Several community partners, including Appalachian Miles for Smiles, Health Wagon and Ballad, teamed up to provide the services. Some...
GRAY, TN
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA

