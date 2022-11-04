Read full article on original website
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
ETSU picks up exhibition win over Limestone
(WCYB) — In its first and only exhibition game, the ETSU men's basketball team defeated Limestone 71-56 at Freedom Hall Friday night. DeAnthony Tipler was one of three Bucs in double-figures, leading the way with 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting from 3-point range. Jalen Haynes and Jaden...
'They've persisted and got better.' ETSU golf coach credits grads Power, Meronk
(WCYB) — As a pair of ETSU graduates continue to make a name for themselves in the golf world, ETSU head golf coach Jake Amos beams with pride. Even though Irishman Seamus Power and Polishman Adrian Meronk played under former head coach Fred Warren, both players are still very much connected with Amos and the rest of the program.
Age not defining success for Chuckey-Doak's head man Dallas Kuykendall
AFTON, Tenn. — At 21-years-old when Dallas Kuykendall was first hired at Chuckey-Doak as an assistant coach, part of the job included painting the field and washing the jerseys. Now four years later at 25, he's doing the same things. The only thing that's changed is his title, head...
Rich-R'-Tone Records historical marker unveiled in Johnson City honors bluegrass roots
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new historical marker has been unveiled in Johnson City. The marker honors Rich-R'-Tone Records and it is located outside the pavilion at Founders Park in downtown Johnson City. Rich-R'-Tone Records, an independent label, was the first label dedicated to recording bluegrass music. The...
Gov. Lee to visit Jonesborough and Greeneville Friday
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee made a couple of stops in Northeast Tennessee Friday. Lee is seeking a second term in office and is on a final push through the state ahead of Tuesday's election. His bus tour made a stop by the Kitchen at Grace Meadows in Jonesborough, he then...
New sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids opens in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids is officially open for business. The goal of Rock the Spectrum Bristol is for kids of all abilities to 'play with a purpose.'. There's no place in our region where all children can play, both neurotypical and neuro-diverse...
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Out of Darkness walk held for suicide prevention in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention was held Saturday in Bristol. The Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention gathers across the state each year to host the walk. Organizers say the mission is to save lives and provide hope...
Police: 1 dead following shooting in Washington County, Tennessee, man taken into custody
TELFORD, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was taken into custody Sunday following a fatal shooting that happened on Rauhof Road in Telford, according to authorities. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old David J. Story shot a female inside a residence. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
Health clinic provides needed services for free
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping the underserved population receive the health care they need was the goal of a local health clinic. It took place Friday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. Several community partners, including Appalachian Miles for Smiles, Health Wagon and Ballad, teamed up to provide the services. Some...
Authorities in Sullivan County investigating after 17-year-old found dead in Blountville
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities in Sullivan County are investigating after a teenager was found dead in Blountville Friday. Police said 17-year-old Gavin Brown was found by a family member inside a home on County Hill Road in Blountville. Brown’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone...
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
