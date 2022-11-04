ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What the papers say – November 4

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The papers are led by worsening economic predictions and rate rises.

The i, The Independent and Daily Express fronts feature fears of the UK’s longest recession.

The Bank of England’s rate rise is covered by The Times, Financial Times and Metro, with the latter commenting: “This will hurt.”

The Daily Telegraph leads on a report that the Chancellor will launch a capital gains tax.

An inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing is front page of The Guardian, Daily Mail and Daily Mirror.

The Sun reports a luxury cruise ship for the partners of English football players is en route to Qatar for the World Cup.

And the Daily Star says police fear “an army of gimps could be on the loose”.

Related
Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
Skipper Sam Tomkins braced for England’s toughest test against Papua New Guinea

England captain Sam Tomkins admits his team could hardly have made a better start to the World Cup but knows the hard work starts now. Handsome wins over Samoa, France and Greece in the pool stages earned England a quarter-final against Group D runners-up Papua New Guinea at Wigan on Saturday afternoon.
Dom Young focused on England success rather than World Cup try-scoring race

New wing star Dom Young says he will not be distracted by the race to become the World Cup’s leading try-scorer as England close in on a second successive final appearance. England maintained their impressive run in the competition with a 46-6 quarter-final win over Papua New Guinea in Wigan at the weekend and will now play Samoa at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Saturday for a place in the final.
What has changed at Arsenal this season and can they continue title hunt?

Arsenal beat Chelsea on Sunday afternoon to once again move two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. With over a third of the season gone and the break for the World Cup coming after the next round of fixtures, the Gunners have stayed the course until Christmas.
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 US midterm elections

After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally taking place. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns...
GEORGIA STATE
5 contenders to replace sacked Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton are searching for a new manager after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday. Here, the PA news agency picks five contenders for the job. Bookies’ favourite Jones has impressed with Luton on a tight budget in the Championship, taking the Hatters to within two points of the play-offs with a game in hand. The former Brighton full-back, who originally took over at Kenilworth Road in 2016 and had a brief spell at Stoke before returning, would probably jump at the chance of a crack at managing in the Premier League.
Samoa coach has a plan to bring down England after setting up World Cup showdown

Samoa head coach Matt Parish will be leaning on former England forward Lee Radford in his preparations for Saturday’s World Cup semi-final against the host nation at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium. Parish’s men won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga 20-18 to make history by reaching a...
When does stress become burnout – and what can you do about it?

Feeling stressed is a normal part of life, and we all have days, weeks or even months when things are just more stressful. So, how can we tell when we’re moving beyond ‘normal’ stress and heading for burnout?. “Stress can manifest in many forms, but we have...
Andy Farrell knows exactly what he wants from his Ireland team

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says there is more to rugby than “beating your chest” on the back of his side’s bruising victory over physical world champions South Africa. Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus branded the Irish “softies” just three years ago but they produced an...
Options open for Dashel Drasher after Aintree win

Dashel Drasher could remain over hurdles if the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot on November 19 comes too quickly following his winning reappearance at Aintree on Saturday. Reverting to the smaller obstacles, Jeremy Scott’s stable star took full advantage of the early exit of Brewin’upastorm to gamely see off Voix Du Reve over two and a half miles on Merseyside.
Owen Farrell to captain England against Argentina

Owen Farrell will captain England for the first time in a year when Argentina visit Twickenham in Sunday’s autumn opener. Farrell has completed the return to play protocols for concussion in time to form a midfield that includes fly-half Marcus Smith and outside centre Manu Tuilagi, the first time the trio have been picked together.
Russia says power being restored to occupied Kherson after ‘terrorist attack’

Russian-appointed authorities have said they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they called a Ukrainian terrorist attack on power lines. The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was cut off from power and water supplies on...
Prince of Wales speaks with England stars about football and mental health

The Prince of Wales has spoken with England stars Harry Kane and Declan Rice about their shared love for football and the life lessons it has taught them over the years. William and the World Cup hopefuls open up about their fondest football memories and the ways it has bolstered their mental wellbeing during a 25-minute video available on YouTube.
Grant Shapps says he will not vote for Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity

Business Secretary Grant Shapps has said he will not be voting for Matt Hancock as he competes in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and that he thinks his fellow Tory MP should be here “looking after his constituents”. The launch episode of the...
Just Stop Oil causes disruption on M25 despite police operation

Environmental protesters have gone ahead with action to disrupt sections of England’s busiest motorway despite a major Metropolitan Police operation to foil their plans. A spokeswoman for Just Stop Oil said “action has gone ahead in multiple locations on the M25” on Monday morning. The demonstrations come...
Jurgen Klopp hails ‘team player’ Mohamed Salah after double at Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talked up the impact of “team player” Mohamed Salah after his brace at Tottenham earned a first Premier League away win of the season following a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Salah struck twice in the first half, firing home after Darwin Nunez’s 11th-minute pass before...
Eddie Howe not taking Carabao Cup lightly despite Newcastle’s European push

Eddie Howe vowed to name a strong line-up for Newcastle’s midweek Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace despite the tight turnaround to Saturday’s important Premier League meeting with Chelsea. The Magpies leapt into third place in the top flight with a 4-1 victory over Southampton on Sunday, while...
Unai Emery ‘so happy’ with debut Villa win as Erik ten Hag bemoans meek Man Utd

Unai Emery enjoyed a dream start to life in the Aston Villa dugout as irked Erik ten Hag admitted his meek Manchester United side deserved to lose in Birmingham. Recently brought in as Steven Gerrard’s successor, former Arsenal boss Emery masterminded his new club’s first Premier League win against the Red Devils at Villa Park since August 1995.
David Moyes frustrated after West Ham gift Crystal Palace three points

David Moyes admitted West Ham gifted Crystal Palace both their goals as they crashed to a dramatic 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium. Said Benrahma had fired the Hammers into the lead against the run of play with a 20-yard screamer but the West Ham defence undid all his good work with a horror show five minutes before half-time, allowing Wilfried Zaha to haul Palace level.
Comparing Erling Haaland’s goalscoring exploits to previous Golden Boot winners

Erling Haaland has taken just 12 games to match the lowest Premier League Golden Boot tally after scoring yet again for Manchester City on Saturday. The Norwegian’s late penalty winner against Fulham was his 18th goal of the league season, already matching the top scorers from the 1997-98 and 1998-99 campaigns.

