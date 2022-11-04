Read full article on original website
11/5/22 Iowa, Flyover
The Boilermakers lost to Iowa 24-3 on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermake…
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
First Alert Day Saturday November 5th, until 8 PM for Strong Winds!
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday will NOT be a day to plan for raking leaves! Blustery winds behind a potent frontal system will produce gusts to between 30 and 50 miles per hour for much of the day. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service until 4 PM for our southern counties, and until 7 PM for areas north of I-80, with the First Alert Day ending at 8 pm. When you have the chance, you should secure loose items in your yard if you can’t bring them in. Power companies anticipate at least sporadic power outages with winds at 40 mph due to the potential for power lines to be snapped by falling tree limbs. Fortunately, most of our trees have lost their leaves so they might not be as susceptible to limb loss as they would be with more leaves, but the possibility remains for downed tree limbs and power lines. The wind should begin to relax Saturday night, but it will remain breezy into Sunday.
City of Muscatine currently offering an array of job opportunities; full time, part time, seasonal
The City of Muscatine is looking for individuals who have a sense of commitment, those who want to help their community while making a difference, and those who have the ability to fulfill job performance expectations. The City wants the best and the brightest individuals to join the team and provide the highest level of professional public service to the citizens and visitors who live and visit Muscatine.
University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall
(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
Candidates battle for Iowa’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District seat
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a slightly new look to the Iowa congressional maps this election cycle. Scott County, and the surrounding Iowa QCA, has shifted from District 2 to District 1. As we move closer to election day, the race for that U.S. House seat is starting to heat up.
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
‘Taste of the Holidays’ event set for Hy-Vee stores Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., area Hy-Vee stores will be hosting a “Taste of the Holidays” event. Dionn Copper invites viewers to come by to enjoy tastings and demos as a way to learn new food and wine pairing ideas for the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner or any pre-Holiday celebrations. Featured items will be Holiday Meal Packs, charcuterie boards and a sushi bar.
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
Moline Parks and Rec delivering letters to Santa
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks and Recreation announced Friday that there is a special mailbox set up for letters to be sent to Santa. The mailbox has been placed outside the Moline Public Works building at 3635 4th Avenue, and organizers ask that a return address be placed on the letters.
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
'Positive vibes only' | Message behind fundraising efforts for East Moline Police Sgt. Lind
ALEDO, Ill. — An Aledo clothing business is printing shirts in support of an East Moline Police officer wounded on the job. 52-year-old arson suspect Adrian Rogers assaulted Sgt. William Lind while the officer attempted to arrest him, according to police. Police added that Sgt. Lind is still recovering at a hospital in Peoria.
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
Foodie Friday: NEST Cafe Quad Cities
Foodie Friday this morning featured NEST Cafe in downtown Rock Island. Local 4 News met with their representative, Elly Vos, director of culinary operations of the restaurant at 1524 4th Ave. For more information, visit the NEST Cafe Quad Cities website and Facebook page.
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday. Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials. Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported...
Muscatine family of four displaced after early morning house fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A family of four in Muscatine has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home and everything inside it early Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Crews said the fire was brought under control...
