Domingo Live hosts Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino receive Keys to the City of Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What started as a solemn segment about Kingsville's upcoming visit from the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall ended with a special honor for two of our own this Sunday morning. Just as Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino were about to wrap up their interview with Mayor...
'Tis the season to give back! 'Day of Giving' returns to Coastal Bend Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It happens only one day a year, but its impact will be felt by 54 local organizations all year long. Tracy Ramirez from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation joined us live to explain everything you need to know about the annual "Coastal Bend Day of Giving" fundraising event.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church holds mega festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church held a mega festival in Sinton with tons of music, food and fun. All the fun happened over at the San Patricio fairgrounds. A full line up of Tejano artists, among those lucky Joe and Solido. The funds raised...
'Voices of South Texas' returns to the Old Bayview Cemetary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — History came to life at the Old Bayview Cemetary for the annual 'Voices of South Texas' event. The historical fun was filled with opportunities to learn about the history of South Texas. The event included self-guided tours, live folk music and a demonstration of a frontier battalion.
Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall comes to Kingsville Nov. 10-13
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter how long ago or how far away, we will never forget the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Next weekend, however, you won't need to travel too far in order to honor the lives lost in the Vietnam War. Kingsville...
Industry Threatens Water Supplies and Coastal Ecology Near Corpus Christi
Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.”. Articles cannot be rewritten,...
Drivers asked to find alternative routes as construction on South Staples St. begins
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Commuters who drive through South Staples Street should plan for upcoming delays starting this week. A construction project begins November 7 at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project will start on south staples street at Williams drive and work southward towards Saratoga boulevard.
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
27-Year-Old Mathew Adam Banda Injured In A Wrong-Way Crash In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge. The victim was identified as Mathew Adam Banda, 27. According to the police, the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge were shut down after a crash.
Annual 'Flags for Heroes' returns with 18 hundred flags along bayfront
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of flags were lined up along the bayfront for the annual "Flags for Heroes." The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi spent their weekend putting up 18 hundred flags along Ocean Drive. A dedication ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church on November...
Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control. They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and...
Tap in, parents! Corpus Christi Parks & Rec to hold 'Parents' Night Out' Nov. 9th
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know that a holiday break for the kids often means an extra headache for the adults that care for them. Luckily for all you kid-havers out there, you're about to get a night off this Thanksgiving weekend. The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation...
COADA 'Stars and Strikes Bowling Tournament' to benefit local veterans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes, but they certainly will wear bowling shoes this Nov. 13th. Kalynn Thompson with the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how the community can help support veterans overcoming substance abuse and addiction by participating in the very first "Stars and Strikes 9 Pin No Tap Bowling Tournament" fundraiser at Bowlero.
Plans to upgrade power lines at Sinton Municipal golf course puts 75-year-old trees at risk
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Management at the Sinton Municipal golf course were surprised to discover the plans to remove dozens of trees from the course. They said they were not a part of discussions to make the changes since they don't own the land, however they're trying to save the trees before it's too late.
Multiple cars involved in accident on Saratoga and Cimarron
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a car accident early this evening involving several vehicles at the intersection of Saratoga and Cimarron. Several roads were closed due to the accident, with a total of 6 cars involved in the crash. 3NEWS was told there were no life-threatening injuries. However,...
Ars Technica
Corpus Christi sold its water to Exxon and is losing its big bet on desalination
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas—Five years ago, when ExxonMobil came calling, city officials eagerly signed over a large portion of their water supply so the oil giant could build a $10 billion plant to make plastics out of methane gas. A year later, they did the same for Steel Dynamics to...
CC Medical Center host 'Beating the Odds' NICU reunion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bittersweet moment for local families in Corpus Christi as they celebrated 'Beating the Odds' of premature births. The CC Medical Center put on a full celebration for the tiny babies who beat the odds and headed home after long stays at local hospitals. CEO...
Valdar the Viking receives new wardrobe as part of Del Mar College's rebranding
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big reveal took place at Del Mar College as the Valdar the Viking strutted his new look down the runway. It comes as Del Mar College has been working on rebranding the college by updating the logo and changing the color palate at all three campuses.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened at Oak Lane at Hwy. 35 at around 10:40 p.m.
Election day preview: Tips before the polls open Tuesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters are asked to start their Tuesday by getting to the polls early as they open at 7am and close at 7pm. However, there is a difference from this year's polls compared to the last congressional midterm election. Kara Sands, County Clerk for Nueces County, told 3NEWS that early voter turnout across the state is less than recent years.
