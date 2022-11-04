ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

COADA 'Stars and Strikes Bowling Tournament' to benefit local veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes, but they certainly will wear bowling shoes this Nov. 13th. Kalynn Thompson with the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how the community can help support veterans overcoming substance abuse and addiction by participating in the very first "Stars and Strikes 9 Pin No Tap Bowling Tournament" fundraiser at Bowlero.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Election day preview: Tips before the polls open Tuesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters are asked to start their Tuesday by getting to the polls early as they open at 7am and close at 7pm. However, there is a difference from this year's polls compared to the last congressional midterm election. Kara Sands, County Clerk for Nueces County, told 3NEWS that early voter turnout across the state is less than recent years.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy