KEPR
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Hundreds attend Tiffany Smiley’s New Mom in Town bus tour in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 6, 2022—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) was greeted by hundreds of residents in three Snohomish County cities—Everett, Marysville, and Monroe—as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. Hundreds also attended her La Conner, Oak Harbor, and Wenatchee events in the area.
KING-5
Pierce County 2022 election results
TACOMA, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Pierce County. The key races include county positions such as the Pierce County prosecutor, attorney and council districts 1, 5 and 7, as well as federal and state legislative races, including U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 6, 8, and 10, and secretary of state.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Poll: More Washingtonians oppose new gas-powered car ban than support it
(The Center Square) – A plurality of Washingtonians don’t seem sold on a statewide ban on the sale of new gas-powered motor vehicles by 2035, based on the results of a recent poll. Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will follow California’s lead and ban...
KING-5
2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8...
KING-5
2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties
BREMERTON, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on...
KING-5
Snohomish County 2022 election results
EVERETT, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Snohomish County. The key races include statewide votes for U.S. senator and secretary of state, Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 8, and a number of local races and propositions, including Snohomish County prosecutor. An initial round of election...
Is Claim to be “Smallest Town in Washington State” Real or a Joke?
You may have seen this welcome sign that claims its home city is the smallest in Washington State with only 12 residents. I thought that was strange, so I did a google search. When I searched "the smallest town by population in Washington", it says the city of Krupp was the smallest with around 40 people. However, the city of Krupp is not the city claiming to be the smallest in our state. So which city is actually the smallest in Washington State, Krupp or the small town claiming to be on their sign?
WSDOT demands Everett mayor retraction, apology in homeless hotels flap
(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology. In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving...
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
KUOW
Turnout remains low heading into Tuesday’s midterm election
With only a few days to go until Election Day, 68 percent of registered voters in Washington state have yet to return their ballots. At this point in the last midterm election in 2018, turnout in the state was about 6 percent higher than it is now. Campaign volunteers are...
KXLY
Right-wing sheriff candidates who believe their power exceeds the feds are on the ballot in WA
Four years ago, many of Washington state’s sheriffs were unhappy with a voter-approved gun safety law that required stronger background checks and raised the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle. Thirteen sheriffs, however, went a step beyond merely expressing their displeasure. They announced they would defy the new gun...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps
Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
5 things to know Monday
There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning. Read more.
ilovekent.net
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘An open letter to our King County neighbors’
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, regardless of the color of your skin or how humble your home. Lately there’s been concern our communities aren’t safe, fueled by narratives of rising crime and violence. A recently publicized letter from eight of the 13 South King County mayors made an unsubstantiated claim that policing and drug policy reforms enacted by the state Legislature are driving an increase in crime. Those narratives aren’t just false. They are dangerous. We must prioritize evidence-based approaches to safety for everyone and not fall for the false narrative that we need tough-on-crime policies that lead to violence against BIPOC communities. The cost to our friends and neighbors is far too great.
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
Transmission Line Capacity Could Hold Back Washington State's Clean-Energy Ambitions
Washington urgently needs to start planning to transmit wind and solar power across the Cascade Range to Western Washington to meet the state's ambitious clean-energy goals, according to a report sent to legislators this week. High-voltage power lines can be expected to take 10 to 20 years to site, permit...
Turn back your clocks again for end of Daylight Saving Time
It is that time of year again, time to turn our clocks back an hour, or as some call it, fall back an hour. Yes, it is time for us to change from Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) to Pacific Standard Time (PST), effective at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. But wait!...
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
By Zachariah Bryan InvestigateWest Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they flag the ballot for extra scrutiny, then toss...
