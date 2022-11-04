Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Photos: Eden Prairie football rolls Woodbury in second round of Class 6A playoffs
The Eden Prairie Eagles (8-2) defeated the Woodbury Royals (7-3) 55-14 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Woodbury jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Eagles scored the next seven touchdowns. Seven different Eagles scored touchdowns in the game. Here is our ...
knsiradio.com
Sports Wrap: Several Section Championships Go Down To The Wire
(KNSI) – High School Football. #1 ROCORI 22, #2 Becker 20: It was a classic championship matchup. Becker scored a touchdown with under three seconds to go but was unable to convert the two-point conversion and the ROCORI Spartans hung on by the skin of their teeth to advance to the state tournament. All of the scoring happened in the first and fourth quarters. Becker quarterback Ryan Bengtson found pay dirt from two yards out and the Bulldogs went up 6-0. Spartan QB Jack Spanier put ROCORI up 8-7 after a 29-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Nistler. Nistler ran one in from 17 yards out to make it 16-7. ROCORI extended their lead to 15 points early in the final frame thanks to a five-yard Mason Dahl run.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State faces No. 1 Minnesota in U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-off Classic
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey travels to Andover, Minnesota to face No. 1 Minnesota in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Face-off Classic on Monday at the Andover Community Center. The Huskies and Gophers will drop the puck at 7:00 p.m. CT with the annual benefit game raising awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minnesota.
Boxing Scene
Jeison Rosario: Time To Say Goodbye, I'm Not Fighting Anymore, Time To Retire
The Armory in Minneapolis - Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) seized his opportunity and delivered a stunning fifth-round KO over former unified world champion Jeison Rosario (23-4-1, 17 KOs) in a performance that Mendoza described as career-altering. The 27-year-old Rosario announced his retirement following the fight. Thirty-five seconds into the...
North Platte Telegraph
How Minnesota adjusted at halftime after throwing plan 'out the window'
Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.
Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic just competed on the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. See how he did
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Eric Ahasic of Minneapolis. Ahasic — who works as a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen — went from a fan, to contestant, to 6-time Jeopardy! champion. Now he can add a Tournament of Champions (ToC) semifinalist to the list.
3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
froggyweb.com
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
Central Minnesota Man To Appear on Wheel of Fortune
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Fans of the popular television game show Wheel of Fortune will see a familiar face in Monday's episode. Sauk Rapids native Tim Johnson will get to spin the wheel for a shot at the grand prize. Johnson says the whole journey started with just a simple application.
willmarradio.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Litchfield
(Litchfield MN-) A Litchfield man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Litchfield Friday night. The state patrol says at 10:27 p.m. Friday 21-year-old Jordan Peterson was struck by a car traveling westbound on Highway 12, approaching Gorman Avenue. Peterson was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with life threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was a factor on Peterson's part. The car driver, 33-year-old April Carriveau of Litchfield was not hurt.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
"The big day": Minnesotans hit the stands for opening day of deer season
HASTINGS, Minn. -- Deer hunters throughout the state of Minnesota took to the outdoors Saturday for their first chance at taking a shot in 2022.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says close to 400,000 people could try their luck during this year's season. The department is hopeful at least half of them are lucky enough to land at least one deer, reducing the population by 200,000."This is the big day for a lot of Minnesotans," said DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Bob Fashingbauer. "Basically, it's population control. Hunting is the main tool that DNR uses for deer population control."On Saturday, Fashingbauer and...
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more.
Minnesotans flock to buy lottery tickets in hopes of being world's next billionaire
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many are dreaming big today hoping to turn a $2 Powerball ticket into $1.6 billion.WCCO's Allen Henry spoke with Minnesotans today who are hoping to become the world's next billionaire. "We've noticed an upsurge in sales. This morning, we've sold over $400 in lottery tickets already," said Sam Osman, who works at Bobby and Steve's Auto World.The jackpot has been steadily growing since Aug. 3 when someone in Pennsylvania won $200 million.The last time someone won the Powerball in Minnesota though was August 2013."It is for fun mostly for me. I've been playing for a while. I go in on a few different tickets a week. I get lucky here and there with winning small amounts. So, there's always that hope," said Dell Barse.The odds of winning of course are small: 1 in 292.2 million. But that's not stopping people from dreaming big about what they'd do with the winnings. "My family would be well taken care of. that's important to me. Not just immediate family but extended family as well. So, anyone can dream big," said Barse.
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Pedestrian hit by car on Highway 12 in Meeker County
LITCHFIELD, Minn. -- A young man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car late Friday night on Highway 12.Police say a car was traveling westbound on Highway 12 approaching South Gorman Avenue when it struck the 21-year-old pedestrian shortly before 10:30 p.m.The crash report says alcohol was involved for the pedestrian but not the driver.
Comments / 0