Judge asked to approve $2.8M settlement against Rowland Unified
A girl who alleged she was molested by her second grade teacher has reached a $2.8 million settlement in her lawsuit against the Rowland Unified School District that still needs approval by a judge. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers Friday with Los...
Torrance police captain settles retaliation suit
LOS ANGELES – A Torrance police captain has tentatively settled his lawsuit against the city in which he alleged he suffered a backlash when he complained that a former department chief created a hostile work environment by sexually harassing women and making offensive comments. Lawyers for Captain Martin Vukotic...
AG won't seek charges in LAPD shooting of man with fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard
California's attorney general said that he will not seek criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot a man on Hollywood Boulevard last year.
Ex-LBPD officers to face trial on charges they filed false police reports
The former officers are accused of lying about how they found a handgun after they detained two men outside the El Bukanas taqueria in Long Beach on Feb. 15, 2018. The post Ex-LBPD officers to face trial on charges they filed false police reports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in fatal Orange County crash
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident Sunday in Garden Grove and the driver was arrested after fleeing the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The victim, identified only as a 53-year-old transient, was struck at about 1:55 a.m. in...
Hesperia man arrested for acting as an unlicensed firearms dealer
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County man – at whose home dozens of illegal firearms lacking serial numbers, commonly known as “ghost guns,” allegedly were found – was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he acted as an unlicensed firearms dealer. Puleaga...
Long Beach woman, others arrested for scams related to home improvement loans under defunct PACE program
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is warning consumers to be aware of home improvement loan scams after three people were arrested on related charges in Los Angeles County. CSLB investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to charge three people in a...
Contractors State License Board Warns Consumers of Misconduct Related to PACE Program
Witnesses claim settlements bar their testimony in Girardi probe
LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for two witnesses called by the State Bar to testify in connection with an internal investigation into whether its own employees may have assisted troubled former attorney Thomas Girardi in escaping discipline over the years say previous settlements in their clients’ cases against the organization bar their appearances.
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Tujunga crash
TUJUNGA, Calif. – Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office,...
LAFD firefighter wins $1.54 million in retaliation lawsuit
LOS ANGELES – A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two...
LA County approves nearly $50 million in sheriff's department lawsuit settlements
The county Board of Supervisors approved nearly $50 million in settlements Tuesday of litigation stemming from allegations of misconduct or excessive force by sheriff's deputies, including one described by an attorney as the largest in the county's history.
LA County Sheriff candidate Robert Luna highlights LASD history of deputy gangs
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has a small lead in the race to be the next Los Angeles County Sheriff over current Sheriff Alex Villanueva, according to a poll by UC Berkley that was sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. The poll showed Luna with an eight point lead over Villanueva. With the race going down the home stretch, Luna spotlighted the department's long and troubled history of deputy gangs on Thursday while giving a speech in East Los Angeles. He laid out a plan to get rid of the deputy gangs during his final news conference before Election Day. "Unfortunately, we...
The Westminster Police arrested two suspects after a pursuit that ended in Los Angeles
On Saturday, at approximately 1:30 a.m. hours, a Westminster Police Officer attempted to a stop a vehicle for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations in the area of Bolsa/Bushard. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit traveled to Los Angeles, where CHP handled the remainder of...
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
DTLA shooting leaves one wounded, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – Officers arrested a man after they allegedly saw him fire shots at another man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted a shooting in progress in the area of Maple Avenue and Seventh Street. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
Los Angeles man reported missing, possibly headed to Texas
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s officials Sunday circulated a photo of a 47-year-old man and his vehicle that went missing in Los Angeles County and might be headed to Amarillo, Texas. Sean Phillip Kelly, who is diabetic and possibly suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder, last contacted his mother...
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
A Shortage Of Court Reporters In LA Means That Some People Will Have To Pay For Their Own
Assemblywoman Tina Simone seeks full term to 61st Assembly District
LOS ANGELES – Assemblywoman Tina Simone McKinnor was set for a Tuesday rematch with Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles in her bid to retain her 61st Assembly District seat after the two finished at the top of a June special election, but he has stopped campaigning and instead endorsed his would- be opponent.
