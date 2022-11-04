ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Torrance police captain settles retaliation suit

LOS ANGELES – A Torrance police captain has tentatively settled his lawsuit against the city in which he alleged he suffered a backlash when he complained that a former department chief created a hostile work environment by sexually harassing women and making offensive comments. Lawyers for Captain Martin Vukotic...
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in fatal Orange County crash

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident Sunday in Garden Grove and the driver was arrested after fleeing the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The victim, identified only as a 53-year-old transient, was struck at about 1:55 a.m. in...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hesperia man arrested for acting as an unlicensed firearms dealer

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County man – at whose home dozens of illegal firearms lacking serial numbers, commonly known as “ghost guns,” allegedly were found – was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he acted as an unlicensed firearms dealer. Puleaga...
HESPERIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Witnesses claim settlements bar their testimony in Girardi probe

LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for two witnesses called by the State Bar to testify in connection with an internal investigation into whether its own employees may have assisted troubled former attorney Thomas Girardi in escaping discipline over the years say previous settlements in their clients’ cases against the organization bar their appearances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Tujunga crash

TUJUNGA, Calif. – Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAFD firefighter wins $1.54 million in retaliation lawsuit

LOS ANGELES – A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriff candidate Robert Luna highlights LASD history of deputy gangs

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has a small lead in the race to be the next Los Angeles County Sheriff over current Sheriff Alex Villanueva, according to a poll by UC Berkley that was sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. The poll showed Luna with an eight point lead over Villanueva. With the race going down the home stretch, Luna spotlighted the department's long and troubled history of deputy gangs on Thursday while giving a speech in East Los Angeles. He laid out a plan to get rid of the deputy gangs during his final news conference before Election Day. "Unfortunately, we...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown

Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
MONTEBELLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

DTLA shooting leaves one wounded, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES – Officers arrested a man after they allegedly saw him fire shots at another man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted a shooting in progress in the area of Maple Avenue and Seventh Street. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles man reported missing, possibly headed to Texas

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s officials Sunday circulated a photo of a 47-year-old man and his vehicle that went missing in Los Angeles County and might be headed to Amarillo, Texas. Sean Phillip Kelly, who is diabetic and possibly suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder, last contacted his mother...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Assemblywoman Tina Simone seeks full term to 61st Assembly District

LOS ANGELES – Assemblywoman Tina Simone McKinnor was set for a Tuesday rematch with Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles in her bid to retain her 61st Assembly District seat after the two finished at the top of a June special election, but he has stopped campaigning and instead endorsed his would- be opponent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy