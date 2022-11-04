ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

What exit? China doubles down on zero-Covid pledge despite public frustration

China has reiterated its unswerving commitment to its longstanding zero-Covid policy, despite mounting public frustration the stringent measures are costing the very lives they’re intended to protect. Unfounded rumors of an exit from the costly strategy had sent Chinese stocks soaring last week, but at a news conference Saturday,...
AFP

Microsoft co-founder's art may reap $1 bn at auction

An art collection is tipped to break the $1 billion barrier at auction for the first time when Christie's sells works belonging to late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen this week. Christie's hopes the total sales will become part of art market history and top $1 billion.
KTVZ

Why Apple may be working on a ‘hey Siri’ change

Apple reportedly wants to put an end to “Hey.”. The company is said to be training its voice assistant Siri to pick up on commands without needing the first half of the prompt phrase “Hey Siri.” The trigger phrase is used to launch Siri on various products, including the iPhone, iPad, HomePod and Apple Watch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy