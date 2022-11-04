Read full article on original website
What exit? China doubles down on zero-Covid pledge despite public frustration
China has reiterated its unswerving commitment to its longstanding zero-Covid policy, despite mounting public frustration the stringent measures are costing the very lives they’re intended to protect. Unfounded rumors of an exit from the costly strategy had sent Chinese stocks soaring last week, but at a news conference Saturday,...
Billionaires emit a million times more greenhouse gases than the average person, study finds
A billionaire emits a million times more greenhouse gases than the average person, a study has found. The report published by the British-founded charity Oxfam Monday based its findings on detailed analysis of the investments of 125 of the world’s richest billionaires. It found that, contrary to average people,...
Microsoft co-founder's art may reap $1 bn at auction
An art collection is tipped to break the $1 billion barrier at auction for the first time when Christie's sells works belonging to late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen this week. Christie's hopes the total sales will become part of art market history and top $1 billion.
Why Apple may be working on a ‘hey Siri’ change
Apple reportedly wants to put an end to “Hey.”. The company is said to be training its voice assistant Siri to pick up on commands without needing the first half of the prompt phrase “Hey Siri.” The trigger phrase is used to launch Siri on various products, including the iPhone, iPad, HomePod and Apple Watch.
