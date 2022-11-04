Read full article on original website
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
andnowuknow.com
Stemilt Breaks Ground on New Pear Packing Line; West Mathison Shares
WENATCHEE, WA - Brace yourself for the latest news from Stemilt. The supplier is expanding its footprint in an innovative way, recently breaking ground on its newest pear line facility. The facility will be equipped with automated packing systems, defect sorting, and robotic palletizing that create greater efficiencies for the grower.
Yakima Herald Republic
Peter Van Komen, 70
Peter "Pete" Van Komen, 70, of Ellensburg died Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
FOX 28 Spokane
Traction tires, chains required on Cascade passes snow continues to fall
A winter storm that blew through the Cascades on Saturday left several passes with traffic restrictions Sunday morning. While Snoqualmie, Blewett and North Cascade passes were closed at times on Saturday, only North Cascades Pass remained closed on Sunday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking the conditions of...
ifiberone.com
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake water level to drop next week
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake's Irrigation and Rehabilitation District will flush a portion of Moses Lake per usual each year at this time. Water levels are expected to drop next week by about five feet. Primarily used for irrigation, the need for vast amounts of water in Moses Lake isn’t there during the cold months so, it's released through the Irrigation District's dams off Sand Dune Road into the reservoir further downstream.
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Receives Designer Recommendation for Former Headquarters on 5th Street
Multiple Wenatchee government agencies submitted a recommendation for the Chelan PUD Board of Commissioners to select GTS Development to develop the PUD’s former headquarters on Fifth Street. Chelan PUD is moving from their current headquarters on Fifth Street, which is currently a 332,900 sq. ft. building, to their new...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Yakima Herald Republic
Weather affecting mountain passes clears by Sunday evening
Early winter storms that brought snow and high winds to the Cascades forced the Washington State Department of Transportation to restrict travel over mountain passes at times on Sunday. But by Sunday evening, all restrictions on Interstate 90's Snoqualmie Pass had been lifted, WSDOT reported on its website. White Pass...
FOX 28 Spokane
Power outages climb as high winds sweep into region
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first winter storm of the season is blowing in, and power outages are on the rise. With winds expected to hit 60 miles per hour Friday night, residents in the area should be prepared for outages. While crews worked most the day to restore power...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mary A. Allison, 80
Mary Ann Allison, 80, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect arrested, victim recovering after shooting on Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the chest in Yakima’s West Valley on Friday afternoon. The victim, a 23-year-old man, underwent surgery and is recovering, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department on Saturday. Police said the shooting occurred about...
Yakima Herald Republic
Dorothy A. Wolf, 82
Dorothy A. Wolf, 82, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Arrangements are by Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory, prosserfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Cindy L. Evans, 74
Cindy Lee (Sugden) Evans, 74, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
KIMA TV
RV sets on fire in Yakima, no injuries reported
YAKIMA -- An RV set on fire early Friday morning on Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima, fire officials confirm. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Fruitvale Blvd. They say there were no reported injuries. All animals and occupants got out of the camper safely. Th cause of...
Possible Road Rage Leads To Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at 3:15 pm at 80th Avenue and Nob Hill. Authorities say two drivers had an "altercation" on 80th Avenue. The altercation happened after one driver rear ended the other and the two drivers then started arguing. One driver was shot after making aggressive moves toward the other including reportedly knocking hard on a window before the other driver fired shots.
Yakima Herald Republic
Selah-Moxee Irrigation District's water auction closes Nov. 15
An online auction for senior water rights and water leases in the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District closes Nov. 15. The district is selling 382 acre-feet of water and offering 5,950 acre-feet for lease. The surplus of water is the result of improved water conservation and land taken out of production over the years, said Nathan Draper, who oversees the district.
ifiberone.com
NEW: Winter storm warning issued for parts of Grant, Douglas and Okanogan counties; 6-12 inches of snow expected
SPOKANE - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Grant, Douglas, and Okanogan counties this weekend. With 6 to 12 inches of snow predicted for the lowlands and 10 to 20 inches forecast for areas above 3,000 feet, meteorologists say the Winter Storm Warning will take affect starting 4 a.m. on Sunday and will last until 10 a.m. on Monday.
