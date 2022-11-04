It's a quiet weekend for Palm Springs Pride events, with below normal temperatures in the mid-70s. Sunny skies and calm winds are expected through Sunday. An active weather pattern begins Monday, with an incoming atmospheric river expected to bring widespread rain to Southern California and mountain snow. Locally, light rain will be possible late Monday night, especially for those living farther to the west. More widespread rain is expected to push over the mountains and across the valley on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will stay under an inch, with lesser amounts for the east valley.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO