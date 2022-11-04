ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Boone: Yankees don’t need to make major moves on roster

By Greg Joyce
 3 days ago

Despite getting swept out of the playoffs by the Astros in the ALCS, Aaron Boone does not believe the Yankees’ roster needs to be remade heading into next season.

In his first comments since the night the season ended — and since Hal Steinbrenner confirmed that he would be coming back as manager — Boone said the Yankees are chasing the standard the Astros have set, but pushed back hard against the idea that major moves are needed to get there.

“No, no, no, no,” Boone said, sounding incredulous, on ESPN New York’s “The Michael Kay Show” on Thursday. “We gotta get better. No question. And part of that is you’re missing some really key pieces going into a key series.

“That said, when we went into the postseason, we still had a chance. We still could have won. We still could have got there. We didn’t. But I think it’s an overreaction to say, ‘We gotta re-[make the team].’ We got too many good things going on within the organization, within our team. Certainly we’ve got to augment it and make the right moves going forward, make the right decisions moving forward. But we’re very much right now, as we head into the offseason, very much should be in the mix to be a championship contender next year.”

Aaron Boone
The Yankees missed DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross and Michael King, among others, to injuries during the postseason. Of course, the Astros were also missing a key piece in Michael Brantley, but quickly disposed of the Yankees on the way to the World Series. It marked the third time in the past six years that the Astros have ended the Yankees’ playoff run in the ALCS.

Heading into the offseason, the Yankees’ main focus will be trying to retain free agent Aaron Judge. But they also have question marks at shortstop, third base, first base, left field and in the bullpen. Boone said Isiah Kiner-Falefa “can be” the everyday shortstop, while also mentioning Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera, barring changes through trades or free agency. He also said “as we sit here right now,” he sees Josh Donaldson, who turns 37 in December, as his starting third baseman and wants Anthony Rizzo (who has a player option) back at first base.

As for his own job status, Boone said he never worried about it.

“Finishing this year … I looked at it as I got a few years left on contract and the goal doesn’t stop,” Boone said. “Even though there’s the disappointment and finality of the end of this season, you also gotta pick yourself up off the mat and understand that now starts the building towards next year and trying to get to this point and ultimately push through.”

