ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo East clinches playoff spot

By Danny Mata
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfikN_0iyE9c7z00

Pueblo East knocked off Pueblo County, 24-14, on Thursday night.

With the win, the Eagles clinch a spot in the 3A playoffs.

The post Pueblo East clinches playoff spot appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Sports Extra: The unsung heroes of CSU-Pueblo athletics

Jacob Heckman is the director of sports medicine for CSU-Pueblo. He and his staff are responsible for making sure the Thunderwolves' student-athletes are ready to rock. "It definitely feels good when maybe someone someone scores a touchdown comes over and gives me a hug on the sideline," Heckman says. "It's always very rewarding and makes The post Sports Extra: The unsung heroes of CSU-Pueblo athletics appeared first on KRDO.
High School Soccer PRO

Denver, November 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pueblo Centennial High School soccer team will have a game with Mullen High School on November 05, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Top five chicken wings in the Springs: FOX21’s Top 5

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With football season well underway, that game day snack is essential in keeping your guests happy. So, FOX21 News compiled a list of a game day favorite, chicken wings. Here are FOX21’s top five picks for chicken wings in the Springs, in no particular order: My Friend’z Pub Formally known as The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing

Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
DENVER, CO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Colorado Springs, CO

You’d be surprised to see the wondrous sights and places to be in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs is the largest city and the county seat of El Paso County in Colorado, with an estimated population of 491,467 in 2022. Colorado Springs is surrounded by soaring mountains and known for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — At about 1 a.m., The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near Nuckolls Avenue in Pueblo, Colorado. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a white sedan that had crashed into a tree. As officers approached the vehicle, they...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

1 killed & 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its 23rd homicide of 2022 after a man was found dead following reports of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Nov. 6. At approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to 911 calls regarding a drive-by shooting on the corner of Nuckolls Avenue and Newman Avenue. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
The Associated Press

Air Force secures 1st Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brad Roberts carried it 33 times for 135 yards, Camby Goff intercepted a pass with 19 second left and Air Force edged Army 13-7 on Saturday at Globe Life Field for it first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016. Air Force was stopped for a loss on a third-and-3 run near midfield with 1:46 left, giving Army a chance at a game-winning touchdown drive. The Black Knights converted one fourth down on the drive, but threw an interception on fourth-and-2 as Goff cut in front of Ay’Jaun Marshall along the Army sideline for his third pick of the season. The Falcons clinched a record 21st trophy — awarded to the academy with the best record in the round-robin competition. “It’s a good place for it to be,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said about the trophy coming back to Colorado Springs. “Now you have to earn it, it’s not easy to do.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

City planners endorse outdoor amphitheater as proposal heads to Colorado Springs Planning Commission

City planners have recommended approval of an 8,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side, which the City Planning Commission will review this week during a meeting expected to pit the project's developer against nearby residents who worry the venue would create noise, parking and traffic headaches for their neighborhoods.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead, 1 injured in Pueblo homicide

One person died and another was rushed to a hospital after a car crashed into a tree around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue, Pueblo police said. The call came in as a drive-by shooting, and police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
PUEBLO, CO
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Nov. 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. James Espinoza, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 145 pounds, with brown hairand brown eyes. Espinoza has a no-bond warrant for Flight-Escape, which includes Assault. Marcos Trujillo, 26, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs looks to acquire open space on north side

The Colorado Springs parks department is eyeing land that serves as a natural buffer between development on the city's far north side. "I'd say it's the most rapidly urbanizing part of our city," said Britt Haley, who recently became the parks department director after years of managing the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. "Recognizing the value of having those wild spaces and preserving a place for wildlife is absolutely thrilling. And particularly because TOPS hasn't yet been able to make its presence known in that particular area."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy