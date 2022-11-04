NASA's Artemis I mega moon rocket is back on the launchpad ahead of third launch attempt

A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.

