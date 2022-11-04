NASA's Artemis I mega moon rocket is back on the launchpad ahead of third launch attempt

Read full article on original website
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the US
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
Gizmodo
SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says
SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
Giant asteroid found hiding in sun’s glare within Earth’s orbit
Scientists have discovered a large asteroid within Earth’s orbit that was previously unseen because it was hidden by the sun’s glare. In a study published in The Astronomical Journal, scientists using the Dark Energy Camera mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile said they found a 1.5-kilometer-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 within the Earth’s orbit that could someday be in our planet’s path.
Gizmodo
NASA’s Megarocket Rolls Back to Launch Pad, With Blastoff Just 10 Days Away
The towering Space Launch System is back at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, following a nine-hour trek from the nearby Vehicle Assembly Building. The agency is targeting November 14 for the rocket’s first launch, an event that will kick off the Artemis 1 mission and NASA’s return to the Moon.
CNET
NASA Sees 'Stunning Surprise' as Smashed Asteroid Grows a Twin Tail
It was the space impact celebrated around the world. The DART spacecraft blasted itself into an asteroid last month during NASA's ambitious planetary defense test mission. It was a smashing success, but new follow-up images are showing some unexpected behavior from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. NASA and the European Space...
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket departed its hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) trip shortly after sunrise Friday. NASA is aiming...
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
click orlando
WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth
NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. - Mass extinction - No known asteroid larger than 140 meters (460 feet) in size -- big enough to devastate a city -- has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years, according to NASA. But wait long enough, and it will happen.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE moon probe overcomes glitch, sets sights on lunar orbit
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe has bounced back from a troubling glitch and is on track to reach the moon this month as planned.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
Problems with NASA asteroid mission Psyche delay Venus probe's launch to 2031
A NASA Venus mission will have to wait at least three more years to launch due to issues with the agency's Psyche asteroid probe.
scitechdaily.com
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
click orlando
NASA’s moon rocket begins rollout to launch pad after taking cover from Hurricane Ian
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – The Space Launch System rocket that NASA plans to use for the Artemis I moon mission began another rollout late Thursday to Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39B. The rocket was scheduled to leave the Vehicle Assembly Building at 12:01 a.m. Friday, yet got...
Bay News 9
NASA gives the go-ahead for launch of problem-plagued Artemis mission
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — During an update on Thursday, NASA officials confirmed that they are still a go for the previously problem-plagued Artemis moon mission, even as they eye a possibly disruptive weather system. What You Need To Know. Artemis moon rocket and capsule will begin the roll out...
