Huntsville secures playoff spot with victory over Richmond Randle
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Randle looked good during the first portion of the game, but Huntsville would gain a second wind coming out of halftime. The first score of the game comes from a short pass from Leo Garza to Cortney Brown which would result in a 15 yard touchdown. This gives the Lions an early 7-0 lead. Later in the second quarter, another short connection from Garza to Brown leads to a second 39 yard touchdown. This widens the gap to 14-0. After a successful field goal attempt, Randle would go into the half with a 17-0 lead. Huntsville’s Trae’Shawn Brown turns a huge run into a touchdown halfway into the third quarter. This finally puts the Hornets on the board, but they still trail 7-17. Trae’Shawn Brown would go on to score again, this time with a 24 yard run. This closes up the gap to 14-17. Huntsville will go on to score two more times, giving them the victory and clenching a playoff spot.
Week 11: Lancaster at Lufkin
Shelbyville and West Sabine battled it out Thursday night and we've got all the highlights. West Rusk barely beat out Edgewood this week. Take a look with these highlights. Week 11 Play of the Night: Chapel Hill's Rickey Stewart. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Chapel Hill's Rickey Stewart gives a...
Texas A&M Drops Opening Match of Weekend Series at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball dropped the opening match of its weekend series with Auburn 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21). The Aggies have another opportunity in tomorrow’s repeat fixture against the Tigers. Leading the way for A&M (12-12, 4-9 SEC) was Logan Lednicky, she tallied 25 kills...
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
No. 22 Texas A&M dominates TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Coming off a big win against No. 12 Kentucky, the No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 168-118, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The 200 medley relay team kicked off the meet as Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom,...
H.S. Football - District 9-4A-II - Week 11: Silsbee 26 Jasper 23 Final
Jasper, Tx — The Silsbee Tigers complete the perfect regular season, going 10-0 after topping Jasper in week 11. Silsbee will face Columbia in the Bi-District round on Friday, Nov. 11 at LaPorte High School.
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
College football world blasts Jimbo Fisher after latest loss
The Texas A&M Aggies suffered their 5th straight loss this time to the Florida Gators, 41-24. The Aggies dropped to 3-6 on the season and are on the verge of not making a bowl game this year. As many may recall, the Aggies started the season ranked No. 6 in...
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Aggie Gameday: Florida vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Florida on Nov. 5, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
No. 3 College Station Lady Cougars to run for Cross Country State Championship Saturday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The UIL State Cross Country Meet will take place Saturday morning in Round Rock and the College Station Lady Cougars will be chasing the 5A team championship. They are ranked 3rd in the state and coming off a Regional Championship effort last week in Huntsville.
New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
Honoring fallen soldiers at Aggie Field of Honor
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just before Veteran’s Day on Nov.11, volunteers and Sojourners placed more than 230 flags at the Aggie Field of Honor. Dozens of people gathered at the Aggie Field of Honor to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Sunday afternoon. Its an event that has a mission of acknowledging those who risked their lives for our country. There was a specific list of fallen soldiers given to all volunteers so they could put flags aside their grave.
Black bears in East Texas? Possible sighting caught on deer cam in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An animal was caught on a deer cam in Trinity County on Monday morning, and some people think that the animal shown is a baby bear. A photo posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace sparked a conversation with some believing that the animal is a baby black bear, others […]
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Annual model railroad fall tour returns next week
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Model Railroad Month, which means it’s time for the annual Model Railroad Fall Tour. It’s a time when model builders open their homes to share their railroad layouts that are months and years in the making. The tour starts Friday in...
Majors Management Acquires 10 C-Stores in East Texas
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility in East Texas from Morgan Oil Co. Inc., Nacogdoches, Texas. Founded in 1935, Morgan Oil has marketed Chevron and unbranded petroleum...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
