GIBSON CITY – Ross Harden takes over as head coach of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team as it enters the 2022-23 season. He takes over for Keri Dornbusch, who led the Falcons to an IHSA Class 2A regional title in 2019. Last year, in Dornbusch’s fifth year as head coach, GCMS went 4-25.

