Gov. Stitt declares state of emergency for four Oklahoma counties following tornadoes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt declared a state of emergency Saturday for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following Friday night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as over 3,000...
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
Oklahoma lawmaker working to make daylight saving time year-round
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sunday marked the end of daylight saving time, with Oklahomans setting their clocks an hour back early Sunday morning. But some Oklahoma lawmakers hope this is the last time we "fall back in the state". Senator Blake Cowboy Stephens believes staying in daylight saving time...
Controversial student loan forgiveness plan at a standstill after Republican state lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan is facing a major road block. While around 16 million applications will be approved by the end of the week, a lawsuit is holding things up. The program was announced back in August. According to Rachel Thomas,...
Oklahomans come together to support those affected by Idabel tornado
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A large tornado struck the community of Idabel Friday night, leaving the area devastated. With at least one fatality reported, homes, businesses and churches flattened and a community upended, Oklahomans spared no time rushing to the community's aid. Tornadoes, like the one in Idabel, are...
Early Voting continues across Oklahoma ahead of Election Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Midterm Election is less than a week away, and Oklahomans wrapped up early voting on Saturday. New legislation added an extra day for early voters to submit their ballots in Oklahoma. The board had received more than 65,000 of the 99,000 ballots sent out. In...
Tailgating Oklahoma: Treat Yourself to Some Trucker Treats
Football season is in full swing and that means the holidays are just around the corner. We've got a must-have treat you need to have on hand for famlly and friends. Zack Williamson with Trucker Treats shows us why you should treat yourself to some Trucker Treats. For more on...
'I truly wanted to go serve my country': Oklahoma veterans remember war stories
It's one week until Veteran's Day and Fox 25 is continuing the Honor Flight series. Fox 25's Wayne Stafford went with a group of Oklahoma veterans in a recent trip to D.C. and has been telling their stories. "All we did was, we just did our job, what we were...
Tailgating Oklahoma: Spice Things Up with Head Country BBQ
No Tailgating party is complete without some Head Country BBQ. C.R. Head stops by to spice thing sup with head country sauces and spcies.
OBN seizes "Rainbow Fentanyl" during ongoing drug investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized what they are calling "Rainbow Fentanyl" during an ongoing investigation. OBN say while drug traffickers are not intentionally targeting children with "Rainbow Fentanyl," it could easily be mistaken for candy. Agents are encouraging parents to talk about the dangers or drugs with their children.
Oklahoma's Chances for Severe Weather Today
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Any season is severe weather season here in Oklahoma, and that is exactly what we have in store for parts of the state late tonight into Friday. There are a number of different aspects with today's forecast as we progress through the day. SEVERE WEATHER OVERVIEW:
Surge in patients seeking mental health care stressing hospitals
KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — Many hospitals are understaffed, overwhelmed and scrambling to help connect people with mental health services quickly. In Washington state's busiest hospitals, it could be weeks before some see a therapist or psychiatrist as local hospitals for adults and children are seeing a surge in demand for counseling and other care, officials said.
