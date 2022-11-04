ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

okcfox.com

'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker working to make daylight saving time year-round

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sunday marked the end of daylight saving time, with Oklahomans setting their clocks an hour back early Sunday morning. But some Oklahoma lawmakers hope this is the last time we "fall back in the state". Senator Blake Cowboy Stephens believes staying in daylight saving time...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahomans come together to support those affected by Idabel tornado

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A large tornado struck the community of Idabel Friday night, leaving the area devastated. With at least one fatality reported, homes, businesses and churches flattened and a community upended, Oklahomans spared no time rushing to the community's aid. Tornadoes, like the one in Idabel, are...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Early Voting continues across Oklahoma ahead of Election Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Midterm Election is less than a week away, and Oklahomans wrapped up early voting on Saturday. New legislation added an extra day for early voters to submit their ballots in Oklahoma. The board had received more than 65,000 of the 99,000 ballots sent out. In...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Tailgating Oklahoma: Treat Yourself to Some Trucker Treats

Football season is in full swing and that means the holidays are just around the corner. We've got a must-have treat you need to have on hand for famlly and friends. Zack Williamson with Trucker Treats shows us why you should treat yourself to some Trucker Treats. For more on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OBN seizes "Rainbow Fentanyl" during ongoing drug investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized what they are calling "Rainbow Fentanyl" during an ongoing investigation. OBN say while drug traffickers are not intentionally targeting children with "Rainbow Fentanyl," it could easily be mistaken for candy. Agents are encouraging parents to talk about the dangers or drugs with their children.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's Chances for Severe Weather Today

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Any season is severe weather season here in Oklahoma, and that is exactly what we have in store for parts of the state late tonight into Friday. There are a number of different aspects with today's forecast as we progress through the day. SEVERE WEATHER OVERVIEW:
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Surge in patients seeking mental health care stressing hospitals

KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — Many hospitals are understaffed, overwhelmed and scrambling to help connect people with mental health services quickly. In Washington state's busiest hospitals, it could be weeks before some see a therapist or psychiatrist as local hospitals for adults and children are seeing a surge in demand for counseling and other care, officials said.
WASHINGTON STATE

