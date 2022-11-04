Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Brenham falls to No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek for the district title, 54-42
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle for first place in District 10-5A Division ll in Montgomery tonight between Lake Creek and Brenham, both teams undefeated in district play. After going into the break tied up 19-19, the second half was a shootout. In the third quarter, the Cubs...
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
thekatynews.com
Football Finale Includes Drama
The final night of the 19-6A regular season football kicks off early on Friday at 5:30 p.m. as Taylor and unbeaten Katy tangle at Legacy Stadium. At 6 p.m. Tompkins and Paetow will collide with the fourth-and-final playoff spot on the line at Rhodes Stadium. According to the Katy ISD...
KBTX.com
Aggies tally 5 losses in a row for the first time since 1980
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has now lost five straight games, which is the first time since the 20th century after falling to Florida 41-24 on Saturday night. Now the Aggies play for their pride. Entering the final three games of the season needing to sweep just to qualify for a bowl.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ashton Funk, elite 2024 OT out of Texas, announces SEC commitment
Ashton Funk, an elite offensive tackle out of Katy, Texas (Tompkins), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Funk, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, is a 3-star prospect and committed to play for Texas A&M. He has a reported 30 offers and was recruited to the Aggies by Steve Addazio and Elijah Robinson. He’s rated the No. 32 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M comes out strong in exhibition game against Kingsville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team won big 90-47 against Kingsville in an exhibition game. This was the Aggies lone exhibition game of the season. The Aggie men’s basketball team will tip off its regular season on Monday against Louisiana Monroe at Reed Arena at 7:00 p.m.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M travels to Auburn for weekend Series
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team is back on the road to face Auburn on Saturday and Sunday at Neville Arena. The Aggies will take on the Tigers in their first weekend series away from home since the start of October. First serve of the matchup between...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Drops Opening Match of Weekend Series at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball dropped the opening match of its weekend series with Auburn 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21). The Aggies have another opportunity in tomorrow’s repeat fixture against the Tigers. Leading the way for A&M (12-12, 4-9 SEC) was Logan Lednicky, she tallied 25 kills...
Houston-area districts cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade
Multiple institutions in the Houston area are giving students, faculty, and staff the day off to celebrate the Astros winning the World Series!
KBTX.com
No. 22 Texas A&M dominates TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Coming off a big win against No. 12 Kentucky, the No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 168-118, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The 200 medley relay team kicked off the meet as Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Richardson taunts Texas A&M fans after scoring TD at Kyle Field
Anthony Richardson had a message for Texas A&M fans on Saturday. Richardson scored a touchdown in the first quarter of the Florida-Texas A&M. The Gators QB flashed a thumbs down to the Kyle Field crowd. For unfamiliar fans, the thumbs up is commonly used by Texas A&M fans when saying...
kwhi.com
WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS
Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
KBTX.com
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher receiving harsh criticism as Texas A&M losing streak reaches 5 games
Jimbo Fisher saw Texas A&M’s tailspin continue on Saturday, this time as Florida topped the Aggies 41-24 in College Station to end a 3-game losing streak in the series. A number of Aggies players were affected by a flu outbreak during the week. That said, they did take a 24-17 lead into the locker room before the Gators outscored them 21-0 in the 2nd half to hand A&M a 5th straight loss. It’s Texas A&M’s first 5-game losing streak since 1980.
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Texas A&M is a mess as is Fisher’s coaching status
The Texas A&M Aggies season had such high expectations coming into the season. They even had the top-ranked recruiting class in the country in February. It was considered to be the best recruiting class in the history of recruiting rankings. And now head coach Jimbo Fisher is battling for his job.
News Channel 25
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms
BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
cw39.com
Woman killed in Saturday night Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening. Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m. At some...
KBTX.com
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
