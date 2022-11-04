ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 14

Retired Recluse
2d ago

Decriminalizing only encourages people to try or continue their crimes regardless. If there’s no consequences for wrongdoing, there’s no reason for morality, self realization or having law enforcement.

Reply
9
Pat Barnett
2d ago

let's see petty crime has gone up, more addicts out in the open doing whatever, its not getting more people to rehab, no it has done nothing good, I'm an ex addict who would not be were im at now if I hadn't been hit by a sledge hammer as they say period, by tying law enforcements hands all this measure has done is make things worse, yes in can be hard to over come a record but it's far from impossible period

Reply
5
smurf
2d ago

if your a criminal in Oregon you can do what ever you want.. only people who get any charges on them are law-abiding people... it pays to be a criminal in Oregon...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
BOISE, ID
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm

A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
OREGON STATE
MIX 106

Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California

First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idahoans testify against Idaho Power solar study

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners, and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night. Many...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Big game on the move in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “Elk on the right – elk on the left!!!! I exclaimed as my rock-hunting partner was driving us across the INL early Tuesday morning. Mike was able to dodge the elk as they crossed the road. That...
IDAHO STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased In The Midst Of The Pandemic

Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased: With lofty goals outlined in our five-year Statewide Housing Plan, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) set out to increase the supply of high-quality housing in communities all across Oregon more than three years ago. It was the first time the state developed...
OREGON STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Shawn Keenan: Secretary of State candidate profile

BOISE, Idaho — With the retirement of Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, the state is guaranteed a brand-new Secretary of State following the 2022 November general election. Top candidates for the role include Republican Phil McGrane and Democrat Shawn Keenan. KTVB profiled McGrane in part one of the...
IDAHO STATE
KGW

Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up

Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

How Oregon suddenly became a battleground

If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy