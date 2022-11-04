Read full article on original website
How to Turn Off an Android Phone
Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
This Week in European Tech: €250 million for Verkor, RIP Made.com, Volkswagen sells WeShare, Octopus Energy absorbs Bulb, and more
This week, our research workforce tracked tracked greater than 80 tech funding offers value over €2.8 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and associated information tales throughout Europe. As at all times, we’re placing all of them collectively for you in a listing despatched in our round-up...
UPDATE 3-Musk’s Twitter updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark
Nov 5 (Reuters) – Twitter on Saturday up to date its app in Apple’s App Store to start charging $8 for sought-after blue verify verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first main revision of the social media platform. The change comes per week after Musk took over the...
Binance says crypto moved through platform from Iran
Funds belonging to or meant for Iranians have flowed by means of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform, Binance, the corporate stated Friday, risking that it could run afoul of US-imposed sanctions. “Earlier within the week, we found that Binance interacted” with “unhealthy actors” utilizing Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges, stated Chagri...
Instagram Is Trying Out a New Feature Allowing Users to Mint and Sell NFTs. Here’s How One OG Creator Is Using It
If there was one takeaway from Facebook’s much-maligned rebrand in October final 12 months, it was Zuckerberg Inc. telegraphing a willpower to nook and monetize the metaverse. Year considered one of Meta has been a disaster. The firm’s inventory worth has fallen practically 75 p.c, the Reality Labs division...
Forest to Pomodoro Timer: The top free Android apps to help manage your time better
In this fast-paced world, one may typically discover it troublesome to give attention to work. This is the place productiveness apps come into play. From managing your schedule to planning conferences and taking notes, these apps are targeted on enhancing every day productiveness and making life easier. But everyone seems to be completely different and there’s no app that may cater to everybody’s wants. If you launch Google Play Store in your Android and head over to the ‘Productivity’ part, you may discover plenty of choices, and determining which one fits your wants might lead to extra unnecessary scrolling. Here we can be itemizing a number of the finest productiveness apps that may you change into extra productive and save time.
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7
Google says on the Pixel 7, you will get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is moderately spectacular, however you aren’t going to wish to have it on on a regular basis. If you probably did, why trouble getting a smartphone? Since it does flip off loads of options. But in the present day, we’re going to inform what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how one can allow it. It’s nonetheless a reasonably nifty function and might actually turn out to be useful.
Former Chepstow pupil has “out of this world” encounter with Tim Peake
CHEPSTOW man Ben Pisacane was one in all a pair of scholars chosen to satisfy and work with British astronaut Tim Peake as a part of his college’s collaboration with Spaceport Cornwall. Ben Pisacane, who attended Wyedean School, close to Chepstow, earlier than pursuing his research in movie at...
Citi quants’ AI model aims to hedge earnings surprises
Facebook proprietor Meta scored its largest ever one-day loss in market worth on February 2 this yr, shedding a fifth of its price after a disappointing earnings announcement. Two days later, Amazon recorded the most important one-day acquire – a 13% rise – after a optimistic announcement. Such...
Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns
Twitter’s new proprietor Elon Musk has pledged the platform is not going to devolve right into a “free-for-all hellscape,” however specialists warn that mass layoffs might deeply impair the social community’s means to curb misinformation. Twitter on Friday fired roughly half of its 7,500-strong workforce, solely...
Falconer Uses 360 Camera To Record Epic VR Fly-Over
Get a chicken’s eye view of Neuschwanstein Castle in southwest Bavaria, Germany. An completely gorgeous 360-degree video of an eagle hovering via the air with an Insta360 RS digital camera strapped to its again has garnered over 22K likes on Instagram and is continuous to achieve traction. Shot by...
Poll: Will you pay for a blue check mark on Twitter?
Earlier this week, Twitter’s new proprietor and interim CEO Elon Musk stated he plans to cost Twitter customers for verification. In different phrases, the blue test mark that seems subsequent to verified profiles would now have a paywall. The payment would roll into the present Twitter Blue subscription program, which Twitter workers are presently revamping.
Samba TV Acquires An Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Company
This morning Samba TV, a worldwide tv tech and supplier of worldwide cross-platform viewers and analytics. introduced the acquisition of Disruptel, a synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine studying (ML) firm. No monetary phrases of the acquisition have been disclosed. In an more and more aggressive advert tech setting, the acquisition...
TranslateLocally: local translations as an Extension and Desktop app
TranslateDomestically is an open supply browser extension and desktop utility that guarantees native translations. It’s supply is similar that the official Firefox Translations extension makes use of: Project Bergamot. Project Bergamot is a EU-funded challenge to create a privacy-friendly and open translation service. Browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft...
Google’s Wordcraft: An AI Writing Tool Powered by LaMDA | by Alberto Romero | Nov, 2022
Amidst the fast emergence of new AI writing instruments and the consolidation of outdated ones, Google has been testing its personal: Wordcraft. The firm introduced collectively a gaggle {of professional} authors to check out the instrument in a venture known as the Wordcraft Writers Workshop — and…
Funny parrot steals reporter's earphone on live TV while he talked about neighborhood thefts
'I considered the most prudent thing was to carry on with the broadcast.'
Google Took the Google Duo Icon Away Again
My spouse messaged me on Friday to ask what the app was referred to as that she makes use of on daily basis to name me as a result of she couldn’t discover it. The app she wanted to search out was Google Duo, which was killed off by Google again in August, solely to be introduced again in icon type a few weeks later as a result of individuals (like my spouse) had been nonetheless looking for it.
Cop27: UN chief warns of ‘highway to climate hell’ as Al Gore condemns ‘culture of death’ - live
The 27th Cop on climate change is taking place over the next two weeks in the resort of Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt
Tech News: Avantra boosts automation capabilities in newest release of product
Accounting and monetary software program supplier Sage introduced the winners of the 2022 Sage Intacct Partner Awards. Overall, 24 companions took dwelling awards — with the highest companions throughout 9 classes receiving particular recognition. This yr’s Sage Intacct VAR Partner Award winners had been: Alliance Solutions, Accordant Company, Baker Tilly, Cherry Bekaert, CompuData Inc., Cross Country Consulting, Digitek, DWD Technology Group, Ethosystems, Intellitec Solutions, JMT Consulting, Kerr Consulting, LBMC Technology Solutions, Marcum Technology, Net at Work Inc., Postlethwaite & Netterville, RKL eSolutions, RSM US, Sockeye, SWK, The Answer Company, and Wipfli. The winners of the Sage Intacct Accountants Program Partner Awards had been Consero, RSM USA LLP, and E78 Partners. These corporations had been acknowledged for excellent year-over-year progress and gross sales achievement. … IRIS Software, which makes payroll and accounting software program, received the Tech Company of the Year Award on the UK Tech Awards. It was acknowledged for its continued success within the software program market, in addition to its efforts in direction of company social duty and youth outreach applications.
Nick Clegg: Meta’s leader for global affairs on the metaverse, Apple, Elon Musk
Since then, Clegg has been a transparent determine in Meta’s time of turmoil. He was the one who suggested the plan of indefinitely banning former President Donald Trump from the platform. Prior to Meta, Clegg constructed a political profession with the U.Okay.’s Liberal Democrats, finally turning into Deputy Prime...
