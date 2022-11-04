Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink to kickoff with special low price of admission
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Do you have $2? For that price, you can take part in what has become a wintertime tradition in downtown Sacramento, with the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink offering a special admission price on opening day. The day after Election Day, Nov. 9, the ice rink will open to the public in […]
nomadlawyer.org
Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
rosevilletoday.com
December Holiday A Craft-y Affair in Roseville at Maidu
Roseville, Calif. – Holiday A Craft-y Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on Dec 3, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours in Roseville kick off at 12:00 noon and continues until 5:00 pm. Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home...
Fox40
Maidu Native Fair
Looking for one of a kind gifts? Come to the Maidu Museum’s Native Craft Fair on November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm! Indigenous vendors from all over the Sacramento, Foothill, and Bay areas will be there selling contemporary jewelry, basketry, paintings and prints, and much more. Maidu...
Protestors advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022 CA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Sacramento, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Sacramento as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Fox40
Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
Hopeful Sacramentans buy tickets as Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the Powerball hit its highest ever jackpot of $1.6 billion, Sacramento convenience stores and markets were flooded with people grabbing their last tickets ahead of Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20 and Power Play 3. Hervinder Singh, Metro Food...
sacramentocityexpress.com
More rain is coming to Sacramento. Here are 3 ways to prepare from the Dept. of Utilities
More rain is expected soon in Sacramento, and the City’s Department of Utilities is reminding people they can prepare in several ways. According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento region is forecast to receive about an inch of rain from Saturday to Tuesday. “Unsettled weather will be returning...
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday. Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
California State Fair and Food Festival announces 2023 dates
SACRAMENTO – Already missing warmer temperatures? Maybe making some summer plans will help get you through the winter. On Wednesday, Cal Expo announced the California State Fair and Food Festival will run from July 14-30 in 2023.The summer tradition made its return in 2022 after the pandemic put it on ice for 2020 and 2021. Despite the two-year hiatus, organizers said the 2022 edition saw a total of 652,873 people come through the gates – an increase of 8.9 percent over 2019. Still, the California State Fair has been dealing with lagging attendance numbers over the past decade. Numbers have been down around 40 percent of what the fair saw in the early 2000s. Cal Expo said it will announce 2023's new exhibits and concert series performers over the next few months.
sactownmag.com
Nice Ice, Baby
To step up your home bartending game, just add ice—artisanal ice. The sibling-owned Block Ice company, whose clients include buzzy eateries and watering holes like The Snug, Beast & Bounty and Kru, offers its perfectly cut, crystal clear creations to amateur mixologists everywhere at its Sacramento headquarters off Power Inn Road, as well as at Burly Beverages Tasting Room and select Nugget Markets. You can also make a splash at your next party by ordering versions infused with everything from fruits to flowers (pictured here) or, with the holidays around the corner, peppermint candy and snowflake gummies for cocktails that jingle all the way. blockice.com.
abc10.com
Cold, wet winter storm on the way with feet of Sierra snow expected | Storm watch
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The most impactful winter storm of the season thus far is on the way. Climate outlooks were predicting a wet November, and it seems a wet November is exactly what we are getting here in California. After a short break from wet weather, moisture will return...
West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9. Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove
The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's remains have been found
OAKLEY, Calif. - City of Oakley announced the partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been found. In a post to social media, city officials said a resident of Plymouth in Amador County found what they thought to be human remains on Thursday afternoon. Forensic experts have positively identified the remains to be that of Gabe's.
Hear from locals at Stagecoach Restaurant about their concerns ahead of the election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along busy Florin Road just off Highway 99 is the Stagecoach Restaurant that's been dishing up Southern-style comfort food since the 1970s. Any place with "pork scrapple" on the breakfast menu should have diners who'll candidly share their concerns ahead of next week's election. In the...
Fox40
What are the places people won’t return to in Sacramento? A Reddit conversation gives some insight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Is there a place in Sacramento that you won’t return to? That is a question that sparked a conversation that received hundreds of responses on the Sacramento Reddit page. “What is your ‘I’ll never return to’ place in Sacramento?” the post...
Comments / 0