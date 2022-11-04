ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

nomadlawyer.org

Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

December Holiday A Craft-y Affair in Roseville at Maidu

Roseville, Calif. – Holiday A Craft-y Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on Dec 3, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours in Roseville kick off at 12:00 noon and continues until 5:00 pm. Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

Maidu Native Fair

Looking for one of a kind gifts? Come to the Maidu Museum’s Native Craft Fair on November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm! Indigenous vendors from all over the Sacramento, Foothill, and Bay areas will be there selling contemporary jewelry, basketry, paintings and prints, and much more. Maidu...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Protestors advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022 CA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Sacramento, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Sacramento as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces.  Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday.  Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair and Food Festival announces 2023 dates

SACRAMENTO – Already missing warmer temperatures? Maybe making some summer plans will help get you through the winter. On Wednesday, Cal Expo announced the California State Fair and Food Festival will run from July 14-30 in 2023.The summer tradition made its return in 2022 after the pandemic put it on ice for 2020 and 2021. Despite the two-year hiatus, organizers said the 2022 edition saw a total of 652,873 people come through the gates – an increase of 8.9 percent over 2019. Still, the California State Fair has been dealing with lagging attendance numbers over the past decade. Numbers have been down around 40 percent of what the fair saw in the early 2000s. Cal Expo said it will announce 2023's new exhibits and concert series performers over the next few months. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
sactownmag.com

Nice Ice, Baby

To step up your home bartending game, just add ice—artisanal ice. The sibling-owned Block Ice company, whose clients include buzzy eateries and watering holes like The Snug, Beast & Bounty and Kru, offers its perfectly cut, crystal clear creations to amateur mixologists everywhere at its Sacramento headquarters off Power Inn Road, as well as at Burly Beverages Tasting Room and select Nugget Markets. You can also make a splash at your next party by ordering versions infused with everything from fruits to flowers (pictured here) or, with the holidays around the corner, peppermint candy and snowflake gummies for cocktails that jingle all the way. blockice.com.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9.  Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove

The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe's remains have been found

OAKLEY, Calif. - City of Oakley announced the partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been found. In a post to social media, city officials said a resident of Plymouth in Amador County found what they thought to be human remains on Thursday afternoon. Forensic experts have positively identified the remains to be that of Gabe's.
OAKLEY, CA

