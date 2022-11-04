ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Transportation Official Asks Judge To Dismiss Subpoena In Turnpike Transparency Lawsuit

An Oklahoma transportation official, an engineering company, a public relations company, and two staffers of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority all asked a judge to dismiss subpoenas for deposition in a lawsuit concerning government transparency. Engineering consultants Poe & Associates, Jones Public Relations, the OTA, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation...
Oklahoma lawmaker looking to change state question approval process

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sen. Warren Hamilton announced that he plans on refiling a resolution that proposes changes to the approval process for state questions. Hamilton filed Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session, but it didn't advance past the Senate Rules Committee. The proposal was designed to...
Numbers from Oklahoma election board show early voter turnout

OKLAHOMA CITY — New numbers from the State Election Board show the early voter turnout. Early voting is well underway in Oklahoma and KOCO 5 got new numbers on just how many people have already cast their ballots in the state. The number of early votes has already surpassed the total number of early votes from the last midterm election in 2018.
Oklahoma Governor declares state of emergency in several counties

MUSE, Okla. — On Saturday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore counties. Emergency managers say two houses and one church near the Muse and Octavia area in Leflore County we’re damaged by wind and trees. Fortunately, no injuries were...
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
Oklahoma Trigger Warning

Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
First Alert Ride Along: Tracking storms moving across Oklahoma

KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking storms moving across Oklahoma. Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are in the video player above. Watch Storm Chaser Chris Lee in the video player below:. Watch Storm Chaser Nick Smith in the video player below:. Be sure to download the...
Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence

EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
Hofmeister’s campaign gains momentum from small donors, including many teachers

Along with a boost from millions in independent dark money attacks on Gov. Kevin Stitt, Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister’s campaign has been buoyed by a growing swell of small donors, a Frontier analysis contribution data has found. Despite Stitt’s massive overall fundraising advantage, Hofmeister’s campaign has received more than...
13 Oklahomans Arrested In Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Bust

Federal agents said thousands of victims can feel a sense of justice after a huge catalytic converter theft ring was busted on Wednesday. They said several of the main suspects were doing business in Green Country and making millions. Converter thefts have affected victims out hard-earned money, police officers working the cases, and even repair shops, trying to get people back on the road.
