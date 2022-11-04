Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Transportation Official Asks Judge To Dismiss Subpoena In Turnpike Transparency Lawsuit
An Oklahoma transportation official, an engineering company, a public relations company, and two staffers of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority all asked a judge to dismiss subpoenas for deposition in a lawsuit concerning government transparency. Engineering consultants Poe & Associates, Jones Public Relations, the OTA, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation...
Oklahoma lawmaker looking to change state question approval process
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sen. Warren Hamilton announced that he plans on refiling a resolution that proposes changes to the approval process for state questions. Hamilton filed Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session, but it didn't advance past the Senate Rules Committee. The proposal was designed to...
Numbers from Oklahoma election board show early voter turnout
OKLAHOMA CITY — New numbers from the State Election Board show the early voter turnout. Early voting is well underway in Oklahoma and KOCO 5 got new numbers on just how many people have already cast their ballots in the state. The number of early votes has already surpassed the total number of early votes from the last midterm election in 2018.
Corp. Commissioners sets deadline for OG&E, Public Utilities Division fuel cost adjustment fee plans
Once the two parties submit their proposed solutions, the commissioners will vote. That vote hasn’t been scheduled yet.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes 'rainbow fentanyl' during ongoing investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said they seized "rainbow fentanyl" during an ongoing investigation this week. A Facebook post by the agency shows a picture of what appears multicolored pills. "While traffickers are not intentionally targeting children with 'rainbow fentanyl,' it could be easily...
Oklahoma Governor declares state of emergency in several counties
MUSE, Okla. — On Saturday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore counties. Emergency managers say two houses and one church near the Muse and Octavia area in Leflore County we’re damaged by wind and trees. Fortunately, no injuries were...
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declares State of Emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore Counties
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency today (November 5) for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following last night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as...
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
Election 2022: Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister race for Oklahoma governor
The heated 2022 gubernatorial race in Oklahoma ends Tuesday as voters decide who will govern them for the next four years.
Oklahoma Trigger Warning
Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
HELP Task Force recommends treatment that is not backed by science
A new recommendation from the HELP Task Force is criticized by the medical community as “not supported by science.”
First Alert Ride Along: Tracking storms moving across Oklahoma
KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking storms moving across Oklahoma. Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are in the video player above. Watch Storm Chaser Chris Lee in the video player below:. Watch Storm Chaser Nick Smith in the video player below:. Be sure to download the...
Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence
EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
Hofmeister’s campaign gains momentum from small donors, including many teachers
Along with a boost from millions in independent dark money attacks on Gov. Kevin Stitt, Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister’s campaign has been buoyed by a growing swell of small donors, a Frontier analysis contribution data has found. Despite Stitt’s massive overall fundraising advantage, Hofmeister’s campaign has received more than...
13 Oklahomans Arrested In Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Bust
Federal agents said thousands of victims can feel a sense of justice after a huge catalytic converter theft ring was busted on Wednesday. They said several of the main suspects were doing business in Green Country and making millions. Converter thefts have affected victims out hard-earned money, police officers working the cases, and even repair shops, trying to get people back on the road.
