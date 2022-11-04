Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
PHOTOS: Prestonwood, Parish battle for district championship
The Prestonwood Christian football team had a seven-game win streak snapped on Friday in a 42-14 loss to defending TAPPS state champion Parish Episcopal. Check out the top photos from the high-stakes ballgame.
Defending the title: Lovejoy girls capture state cross country championship; Lovejoy, Reedy boys place second, third
The best distance runners in Texas convened in Round Rock on Friday and Saturday for the state cross country meet, which took place at Old Settler’s Park. For the second consecutive year, Lovejoy ran away with the girls team championship, as its total score of 28 was well ahead of runner-up Boerne Champion, who finished with 85. Frisco Wakeland checked in at 15th with a score of 350.
PHOTOS: McKinney North clinches playoff berth; McKinney, Boyd drop regular-season finales
The McKinney North football team sewed up a playoff berth after topping North Mesquite, while McKinney and McKinney Boyd suffered losses in their respective regular-season finales on Thursday. Check out some of the top photos from Week 11 in McKinney ISD football.
Heikkinen closes out final XC season with Plano West at state meet
Plano West senior Hogan Heikkinen got a taste of what it meant to compete at the Class 6A state meet last season, helping the Wolves to a seventh-place finish. Heikkinen qualified for state once again this year, thanks to running a 16:06.2 to finish 18th overall at the Region I-6A meet on Oct. 24.
Frisco Emerson secures second seed in playoffs after win over Independence
In their first year in varsity competition, the Frisco Emerson football Mavericks are headed to the playoffs as the second seed in District 3-5A Division II after a 42-28 win over Frisco Independence Thursday night at the Ford Center. The win ends the Mavericks regular season with a 5-1 district...
Instant Classic: Photos from a Thursday night thriller between Lovejoy and Melissa
The Lovejoy football team's bid for a District 7-5A Division II championship was upended in the final minute as Melissa rallied for a 36-35 win. Check out the action from Leopard Stadium.
Back-to-Back!: Celina girls brave the elements, repeat as 4A state XC champions
All the Celina girls cross country team could do was be patient. The Lady Bobcats were satisfied with their race Friday morning at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock, the same site where they won last year's Class 4A state championship.
Three-peat!!: Flower Mound girls win third straight state title; Coppell boys make history
As Flower Mound juniors and sisters, Nicole and Samantha Humphries, approached the finish line in Friday’s Class 6A state cross country championships, they saw they were running side-by-side. Samantha had an idea.
Parish runs wild on Prestonwood with big 2nd half
The Prestonwood Christian football faithful have been treated to many an impressive rushing performance this season, courtesy of the superlative work out of the backfield by senior AJ Sibley. And while Sibley turned in another big game on Friday, eclipsing 200 rushing yards for the fifth time this season, the...
Check out the top photos from a back-and-forth battle between Flower Mound and Plano West
The Flower Mound football team closed out its 2022 season on a winning note on Thursday, pulling away from Plano West for a 38-28 victory. Here are some of the top photos from the District 6-6A showdown.
Playoff Matchups Set for District 6-5A
FRISCO REEDY (10-0, 8-0) VS DALLAS WT WHITE (5-5, 5-3) 7pm Thursday, The Star in Frisco. The only thing that was known going into the weekends games was that Reedy would be the number one seed. They finished their perfect regular season last week with a last-second win over Frisco Heritage. The Lions get to stay at home for the first round. WT White came close to pulling an upset at Birdville, but lost 20-17 knocking them into the four-seed. The Lions are led on offense by running back Dennis Moody, who has over 1300 yards rushing, and on defense by end Dixon Hudson who has 25 tackles for loss on the season. Reedy and White did have one mutual opponent, Heritage. Heritage easily beat White 28-0. Reedy beat Heritage 32-31 on a last-second punt block. Reedy looks to have an easy first round matchup before a probable second-round game with Lancaster.
Thunderstorms delay Dallas ISD football game to determine district champion
DALLAS - The storms cleared out in time for high school football. But at least one game in Dallas got delayed due to lightning. The game was scheduled for 730 p.m., but lingering lightning from the storm delayed it. Hours before South Oak Cliff was scheduled to take on Woodrow...
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update
Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.
Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’
Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
This North Texas restaurant is your go-to spot for some great game-day food
Game days for your favorite team are exciting. But prepping to host your squad on game day brings a world of emotions.
Get an update on what is planned for Southstone Yards and The Gate developments in Frisco
If you have driven westbound on State Highway 121 near the border of Frisco and The Colony, you have probably noticed a lot of dirt being moved to the north. That dirt being moved is for the soon-to-built Southstone Yards development, to be located at 4420 State Highway 121, at the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway.
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
Restaurant, sports bar Jake's GameDay coming to Plano
Jake's GameDay, which will be opening a location in Plano, offers a full bar, televisions to watch live sports and a pool hall at its Dallas location. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Jake’s GameDay is expected to open in mid-November in Plano, according to Vice President of Operations Kendra Shier. The restaurant...
