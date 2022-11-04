ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore College Football makes the postseason after a big win

KILGORE, TEXAS (KETK)-The Kilgore College Rangers football team needed a win against the Blinn Buccaneers Saturday afternoon for a chance to make the SWJCFC playoffs. The Rangers took care of business earlier jumping out to a quick 14 point lead. Kilgore didn’t look back as they beat Blinn 51-14. The Rangers will travel to Trinity […]
KILGORE, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, TX

Nestled in East Texas between Trinity Rivers and the Neches is Henderson County. The city of Athens is both its county seat and largest city. It’s a transitional region between East and Central Texas consisting of two lakes—Cedar Creek Reservoir (northwest) and Lake Palestine (southeast). The population of...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wiley College confirms two people shot on campus

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced on Facebook that two people were shot after an altercation on campus became violent. According to the post a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. The two people who were shot were not a part of […]
MARSHALL, TX
kpyn.net

Queen City Bulldogs End Football season with a win vs New Diana

The old adage “Bulldog Pride Never Dies” showed up Friday night at Smith Wall Stadium. As the Queen City community celebrated the Senior of 2023, the Bulldog football team pulled together in the fourth quarter and overcame a 34-12 deficit to take the win 42-36 in overtime. New...
DIANA, TX
CBS19

WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas

TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
ATHENS, TX
High School Volleyball PRO

Mount Vernon, November 05 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The White Oak High School volleyball team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on November 05, 2022, 09:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MOUNT VERNON, TX
dallasexpress.com

VIDEO: Tornadoes Damage Cities of Boston and Paris in Texas

A self-identified storm chaser reported a tornado as heading toward the Northeastern Texas city of Boston from Naples around 7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service stated that this is a particularly dangerous situation and to take shelter immediately. Another storm chaser on Twitter posted a photo of the tornado heading...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Athens residents react to tornado aftermath

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday night, a tornado went through Athens hitting several different areas throughout the city. Volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to begin picking up the mess that the storm left behind. The Athens Steel Building has extreme damage, the end of the building is torn apart. Tommy Schcultz a friend […]
ATHENS, TX
CBS19

2 hospitalized following shooting on Wiley College campus

TYLER, Texas — Two people were taken to local hospital following a Sunday morning shooting on the campus of Wiley College in Marshall. According to the college, witnesses said during a brief altercation, a person, who is not a student at the college, went to a vehicle to retrieve a firearm. They then returned to the gathering and "opened fire on the crowd.
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Two shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement released Sunday morning. The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation. "According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person,...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

NWS releases preliminary information on Friday’s tornadoes

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather service is assessing storm damage in East Texas. According to NWS Fort Worth, storm survey teams were out in Henderson and Lamar counties on Saturday and will continue surveying through the weekend. At 2 p.m., their team found “significant damage consistent with a high-end EF-3 tornado” in Lamar […]
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

