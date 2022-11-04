ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Boogaloo boy catches COVID, causing delay in detention hearing

Detroit — Federal court officials on Friday postponed a bond hearing for Timothy Teagan after the prominent member of the far-right anti-government extremist Boogaloo movement tested positive for COVID-19, according to court officials. The diagnosis emerged during a brief court hearing Friday in federal court in Detroit, two days...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit

A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How feds took down a Detroit gang linked to COVID pandemic relief fraud

DETROIT – Criminal gangs in Detroit have a reputation for street violence, but one gang tried moving its crimes from the streets to the internet. That was until one alleged gang member’s flashy bling, among other things, got them busted. A photo shows Brandon Bowditch cashing out stolen COVID relief money at an ATM, according to federal agents.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of torturing Yorkshire Terrier to harass ex-girlfriend

A Detroit man is accused of torturing a Yorkshire Terrier mix as a way to abuse and harass its owner, the man's former girlfriend, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Friday. Julius Holley, 55, allegedly broke into the woman's home and took her small dog as well as other items...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
WWMTCw

Detroit man charged for stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend's dog

DETROIT — A 55-year-old Detroit man faces charges for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house, and stealing and torturing her dog. Julius Holley sent videos to his ex of him beating the Yorkshire Terrier mix, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. The dog was left in a bucket next to a house.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit expungement fair

Detroit – On Saturday the Oak Grove A.M.E Church in Detroit will host and Expungement Fair for people who would like to have their criminal records expunged. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. at the Johnson Recreation Center located at 8550 Chippewa Street om Detroit. Attorneys...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
TOLEDO, OH

