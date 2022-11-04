Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Boogaloo boy catches COVID, causing delay in detention hearing
Detroit — Federal court officials on Friday postponed a bond hearing for Timothy Teagan after the prominent member of the far-right anti-government extremist Boogaloo movement tested positive for COVID-19, according to court officials. The diagnosis emerged during a brief court hearing Friday in federal court in Detroit, two days...
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Prosecutors: Detroit man sent ex-girlfriend videos of him torturing her small dog to harass her
DETROIT – A Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog as part of ongoing abuse and harassment of his ex-girlfriend is facing several charges. Julius Holley, 55, has been charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, one count of larceny in a building and one count of stalking.
6 Detroiters indicted in 'street justice' kidnapping, beating — of the wrong person
In what the federal government is calling a stunning retaliation plot, six Detroiters have been indicted on charges of kidnapping and beating a woman they thought took part in the carjacking of a friend last fall. But they had the wrong person, the government says. According to the indictment, which was unsealed...
13abc.com
Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
Detroit News
Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit
A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds took down a Detroit gang linked to COVID pandemic relief fraud
DETROIT – Criminal gangs in Detroit have a reputation for street violence, but one gang tried moving its crimes from the streets to the internet. That was until one alleged gang member’s flashy bling, among other things, got them busted. A photo shows Brandon Bowditch cashing out stolen COVID relief money at an ATM, according to federal agents.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
Man accused of torturing Yorkshire Terrier to harass ex-girlfriend
A Detroit man is accused of torturing a Yorkshire Terrier mix as a way to abuse and harass its owner, the man's former girlfriend, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Friday. Julius Holley, 55, allegedly broke into the woman's home and took her small dog as well as other items...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
fox2detroit.com
Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder. The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
newsfromthestates.com
Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement
Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday...
Michigan Man Who Kidnapped His Son And Took Him To Lebanon Sentenced In Florida
TAMPA, Fla. – A Michigan man appeared in Federal Court in Tampa, Florida, to be sentenced in a kidnapping that ended in June of 2019 when the defendant returned to the United States with his child. Ali Hussein Salamey, 40, Dearborn, Michigan, was sentenced to
WWMTCw
Detroit man charged for stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend's dog
DETROIT — A 55-year-old Detroit man faces charges for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house, and stealing and torturing her dog. Julius Holley sent videos to his ex of him beating the Yorkshire Terrier mix, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. The dog was left in a bucket next to a house.
Wayne, MI Man Arrested, Held Ex-Girlfriend Captive in Hotel for 6 Weeks
A Wayne, Michigan man was recently arrested after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, tortured her, and held her captive for six weeks. This woman is extremely lucky to be alive after this terrifying incident. What Happened?. On September 16, a 22-year-old man (Jeremy Brock) from Wayne went to his ex-girlfriend's home...
Guns, drugs, cash seized by Michigan State Police task force in 'Operation Secret Coney'
MSP said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET), an MSP led narcotics task force, raided three Detroit locations following a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit expungement fair
Detroit – On Saturday the Oak Grove A.M.E Church in Detroit will host and Expungement Fair for people who would like to have their criminal records expunged. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. at the Johnson Recreation Center located at 8550 Chippewa Street om Detroit. Attorneys...
Judge raises violent offender's bond after profane outburst in court
He’s a convicted violent criminal now back behind bars after an ugly verbal attack on a judge in Wyandotte Thursday.
13abc.com
Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
