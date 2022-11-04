ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Astros Outfielder Makes Incredible Catch at Wall in 9th Inning of Game 5

By Jelani Scott
 3 days ago

Chas McCormick, welcome to your Kodak moment.

With the Astros leading 3–2 in Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night, the second-year outfielder came up with possibly the biggest play of the night as Houston looked to close things out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly notched a strikeout for the first out of the frame before surrendering a would-be hit on a slider to J.T. Realmuto. As the fly ball approached the warning track, McCormick raced to right centerfield and leaped into the air to secure an incredible catch and the Astros’ second out.

McCormick’s sensational leap appeared to take all of the air out of Citizens Bank Park. Two batters later, Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos grounded out to end the game and hand Houston a 3–2 road victory .

With the Astros now in control behind a 3–2 series lead, the stage has been set for a potential closeout Game 6 in Houston Saturday night.

