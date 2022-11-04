Effective: 2022-11-07 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Hayden, Grand Coulee, Post Falls, Downtown Spokane, Coeur d`Alene, Mullan, Davenport, Osburn, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Pinehurst, Wallace, Fairfield, Creston, St. Maries, Lookout Pass, Worley, Fernwood, Cheney, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, Airway Heights, Wilbur, and Fourth Of July Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as rain and transition to snow overnight.

ADAMS COUNTY, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO