Latest Pa. polling shows gap closing between Oz, Fetterman

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — With the 2022 election just days away, the latest polls show a tighter race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Muhlenberg College political science professor and polling director Chris Borick said polling done after the Senate debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz seems to be showing Oz with a slight lead.

"That might indicate that the debate had some impact given that previous polls largely showed him trailing by a few points," Borick detailed, adding the Senate race has also tightened as more Republicans move past the primary and back their candidate.

However, he said that hasn't happened as much in the gubernatorial race, where most polls have Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by around 10 points.

"In Pennsylvania for Republican candidates, it's essential that you have almost overwhelming or not close to unanimous support among your base given that Democrats have some advantages in terms of overall registration in the state," said Borick.

Borick said economic issues lead the list of voters’ concerns, topped by inflation. Abortion and reproductive rights have also been a major motivator for voters since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, he said.

"Individuals that say reproductive rights, abortion, are their top concerns, Democratic candidates do much better. Right now, inflation, economic issues are at the top and that, of course, benefits Republicans in the cycle," Borick explained.

"There are some signs that perhaps the potency of [abortion rights], in terms of getting people engaged or helping them decide their vote might be slightly waning."