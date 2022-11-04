Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Comments / 0