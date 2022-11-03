Read full article on original website
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night
A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening. South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. USF calls it an official change in leadership. Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired. "When Jeff came...
247Sports
Carolina Panthers coaching staff: Steve Wilks parts ways with Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni
The Carolina Panthers made more staff changes after the team’s latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Interim head coach Steve Wilks parted ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after the 42-21 defeat at the hands of the Bengals. Cooper joined the staff in...
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3
The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
Chiefs Sound Off After Overtime Victory vs Titans
Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Quarterback Patrick Mahomes meet with the media following Kansas City's 20-17 overtime win.
5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M
Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday
Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant Ahead of Tennessee Game in Reported Leaked Audio
Kirby Smart isn’t in a playful mood, and his team surely knows that. In a video going viral this weekend, you can hear what sounds like Kirby Smart unleashing an expletive-filled tirade at his team ahead of their matchup with the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. He called out his players...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
College Football Rankings Week 11: Georgia reclaims No. 1, Clemson and Alabama fall after Week 10 chaos
The first College Football Playoff rankings set the stage for a dramatic Week 10, with an array of top-25 matchups
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
247Sports
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud face criticism after Buckeyes' ugly upset survival
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to rush for a season-high 200 yards. However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive in the second...
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10
Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
247Sports
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
247Sports
USC football injury report: Jordan Addison, Mario Williams among Trojans players ruled out against Cal
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams and linebackers Ralen Goforth and Eric Gentry and are among USC players ruled out for the Trojans' home game against California Saturday, per Shotgun Spratling and Chris Trevino. USC linebacker Chris Thompson was not dressed either during warmups and linebacker Shane Lee remains wearing a cast on his left hand/wrist. Addison was spotted warming up early in cleats but was not dressed upon returning to the field later during pregame activities.
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 1 Vols' loss at No. 3 Georgia
A turnover during Georgia's opening possession allowed Tennessee to take an early lead on the road Saturday afternoon in its highly anticipated showdown with the defending national champion Bulldogs. For the Vols, it all went downhill from there. Georgia answered Tennessee's early takeaway, which set up a 47-yard field goal...
Jim Harbaugh offers injury update on Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the Michigan football team’s starters who missed Saturday’s victory over Rutgers should return next week against Nebraska, Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. Starting WR Roman Wilson and starting LT Ryan Hayes, neither of whom made the trip to Piscataway,...
Paul Finebaum: Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 after Week 10
Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 following a Week 10 that had huge implications on the College Football Playoff. all suffered losses, with only the Volunteers thought to still have a chance at the dance. However, Finebaum isn’t bringing any of those teams into his Rank and File at the moment.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
