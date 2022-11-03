ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night

A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening. South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. USF calls it an official change in leadership. Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired. "When Jeff came...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3

The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M

Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday

Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

USC football injury report: Jordan Addison, Mario Williams among Trojans players ruled out against Cal

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams and linebackers Ralen Goforth and Eric Gentry and are among USC players ruled out for the Trojans' home game against California Saturday, per Shotgun Spratling and Chris Trevino. USC linebacker Chris Thompson was not dressed either during warmups and linebacker Shane Lee remains wearing a cast on his left hand/wrist. Addison was spotted warming up early in cleats but was not dressed upon returning to the field later during pregame activities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 1 Vols' loss at No. 3 Georgia

A turnover during Georgia's opening possession allowed Tennessee to take an early lead on the road Saturday afternoon in its highly anticipated showdown with the defending national champion Bulldogs. For the Vols, it all went downhill from there. Georgia answered Tennessee's early takeaway, which set up a 47-yard field goal...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 after Week 10

Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 following a Week 10 that had huge implications on the College Football Playoff. all suffered losses, with only the Volunteers thought to still have a chance at the dance. However, Finebaum isn’t bringing any of those teams into his Rank and File at the moment.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10

What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy