Chambers County, AL

WRBL News 3

Young woman shot in Auburn, police searching for shooter

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday morning shooting sends a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries, as police look for her suspected shooter.  Auburn police say they were called to the hospital’s emergency room for a gunshot victim. The investigation began and police located the crime scene at an apartment complex along North […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe

UPDATE: Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says 11-year-old Juana Gomez was located alive and well Friday afternoon, WRBL reports. Former: Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in east Alabama PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night. […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lottery players dream big as Powerball jackpot soars to record $1.6 billion. Updated: moments...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama men charged with stealing military night vision scopes worth more than $500,000

Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
ANNISTON, AL

