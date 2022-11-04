Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Matthew Perry says Zac Efron turned down playing younger version of him in new movie
Matthew Perry has revealed Zac Efron turned down a role playing a younger version of him. Efron played a younger version of Perry in 2009’s 17 Again, and Perry had reached out to the High School Musical star with another role as something of a spiritual sequel. “I finished...
NME
Low vocalist and drummer Mimi Parker has died
Mimi Parker, vocalist and drummer for acclaimed US indie duo Low, has died. Parker, who formed the slowcore band with her husband Alan Sparhawk in 1993, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. In August, the band cancelled a string of shows due to “recent developments and changes” in Parker’s treatment, with all 2022 dates then cancelled last month.
NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
NME
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor misses Hall Of Fame ceremony due to cancer treatment
Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was forced to miss the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony due to ongoing treatment for stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Duran Duran were among those inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night (November 5) and former guitarist Taylor was due to reunite onstage with the band for the first time in 17 years.
NME
Dolly Parton performs Jolene with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Dolly Parton performed ‘Jolene’ with Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony last night (November 5) – see footage below. The singer was inducted into the prodigious class alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and more at the Saturday night ceremony in Los Angeles.
Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2023 Show
Jimmy Kimmel is returning to the Oscar stage. The ABC late night host has signed on to host the 95th Oscars, marking his third time in the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterJimmy Kimmel Says He's Lost Half His Fan Base Over Trump CriticismsAcademy Adds Four to SciTech CouncilKino Lorber Takes Israeli Oscar Contender 'Cinema Sabaya' (Exclusive) The announcement follows the Sept. 17 reveal that award show veterans Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will be producing the ceremony. Their hiring signaled the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ commitment to having producers with “live TV expertise” back at the helm, one of several...
NME
Donald Glover is going to be in the ‘Community’ movie after all
Donald Glover is officially returning for the Community movie after all. Doubts were raised about Glover’s involvement since the initial announcement of the spinoff didn’t mention the actor, who played Troy in the first five seasons of the NBC show. However, the show’s creator Dan Harmon has since...
Third time's the charm? Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of the 2023 Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars for a third time. The late-night talk show personality is taking on The Academy Awards in 2023 post-slap.
NME
‘Westworld’ cancelled by HBO despite season five plans
Westworld has been cancelled by HBO, despite plans for a fifth season. The news comes shortly after season four of the sci-fi series premiered, and creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had shared ideas for a fifth and final season. “We always planned for a fifth and final season,” Nolan...
NME
The Walkmen tease new announcement with live video of ‘The Rat’
The Walkmen appear to be teasing an upcoming announcement – watch the new video below. The indie band formed in 2000 and have seven studio albums, most recently 2013’s ‘Heaven’. The following year, they announced an “extreme hiatus” at a final gig in New Orleans.
NME
Kid Cudi promises one more album of “all new music”
Kid Cudi has promised one final album of “all new music” before he goes through with his plan to quit music. Last month, the rapper made headlines when he said that he is “nearing the end” of his music career, adding that he is thinking about becoming a kindergarten teacher instead.
NME
Dave Grohl performs ‘Easy’ with Lionel Richie at Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this weekend (November 5) – watch him perform ‘Easy’ with Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl below. As part of Saturday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, the class of 2022 were inducted to the prestigious club, which saw alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and more also honoured.
NME
Listen to Creeper’s energised new single ‘Ghost Brigade’
Creeper have returned with a biting new single titled ‘Ghost Brigade’, marking their first release to arrive on Spinefarm Records. Produced by Tom Dalgety (whose resumé also boasts work with the likes of Ghost, Royal Blood, The Damned and Pixies), it sees the band channel ‘The Black Parade’-era My Chemical Romance with boisterous and crunchy guitars, soaring vocal melodies and a theatrical, xylophone-accented bridge that leads into an energetic salvo.
NME
Who is on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week?
Amy Schumer will host the next edition of Saturday Night Live on November 5. This marks the third time the comedian has hosted the show, following stints in October 2015 and May 2018. She also made an appearance on the show during a sketch parodying The Bachelor when Kim Kardashian hosted in October last year.
NME
‘Razorlight: Fall To Pieces’ review: from indie calamity to rock and roll reunion
“It was the most gloriously dysfunctional relationship you could imagine,” reflects Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell on the meteoric rise and eventual demise of his band’s original (minus first drummer Shïan Smith-Pancorvo) line-up. He’s speaking in Ben Lowe’s new fly-on-the-wall rock doc Fall To Pieces, premiering today at the Raindance Film Festival in London. Whether you loved or hated them, from 2004-2007 Borrell, guitarist Björn Ågren, bassist Carl Dalemo and drummer Andy Burrows were kings of the British indie revival. They racked up five top 10 singles, a Number One album, performed for millions at Live8 and headlined Reading and Leeds. Heck, at the time even Brandon Flowers gushed to NME about how he wished he’d written a song as great as ‘America’.
NME
Homeward bound: the night Laufey became an Icelandic national treasure
The glare of the stage lights close in on Laufey as she stands before a 55-piece orchestra, who are producing a swelling crescendo of sound that engulfs the stage. As the 23-year-old takes to the piano to perform a sprightly jazz standard, the vocalist and multi-instrumentalist – born Laufey Lín Jónsdóttir – immediately shakes her head and stops playing. A pair of cymbals quietly tremble in protest.
NME
Liam Gallagher responds to Robbie Williams’ claim Oasis were “bullies”
Liam Gallagher has responded to Robbie Williams’ recent comments that Oasis were “bullies” during their heydey. Williams was speaking to Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe as part of a new interview about his recent Number One album ‘XXV’ and his music career. Asked about his relationship with Gallagher and Oasis, Williams said: “Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was fucking unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’. It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too.”
NME
Taika Waititi lists his five favourite films from New Zealand
Taika Waititi has listed his five favourite films from New Zealand. Best known for his work on the Marvel Thor franchise, the director told Paste Magazine that he wanted to make a film about Waihau Bay – the rural New Zealand settlement of his childhood. But he said he...
NME
Watch Phoebe Bridgers join Lorde on stage for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ at Primavera Sound São Paulo
Lorde brought Phoebe Bridgers out as a special guest during her headlining performance at Primavera Sound São Paulo, enlisting her for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. The unannounced appearance from Bridgers came four songs into the set, with the American singer-songwriter taking a seat alongside Lorde at the top of the set’s staging. Bridgers provided backing vocals and harmonies, as she did on the studio version of the song. It marked the first time the pair have performed the song on-stage together.
NME
Red Velvet announce details of upcoming mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’
Red Velvet have announced their long-awaited comeback with a brand-new mini-album titled ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’. Earlier today (November 7), the quintet shared the title and release details of their forthcoming release ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’. The new record is due out on November 28 at 6PM KST. Details such as its track list are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
