Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, ID theft

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
A Santa Rosa man has been arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and vehicle theft in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa police said Thursday in a Nixle alert that Adam Richardson, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property from the residence and booked into Sonoma County jail, was also arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft, possessing multiple pieces of personal information from multiple people, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

During the arrest process, detectives found a home key in his possession, police said.

Richardson is in Sonoma County jail on $300,000 bail.

Among the items recovered on two occasions by police after additional investigation were $30,000 worth of personal property from a Fistor Drive residence including electronics, jewelry, family heirlooms, personal identification information, collectibles and financial documents.

Property crime detectives said they believe Richardson may be responsible for more identity thefts and residential burglaries.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a similar incident connected to the suspect were urged to contact Santa Rosa police.

On Aug. 1, other suspects known to Richardson were arrested and later charged by the county district attorney with attempting to cash multiple checks at a business in the 1200 block of Piner Road in Santa Rosa.

Arrested on suspicion of forgery, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of stolen property and identity theft were Christian Kemp, 21, of Santa Rosa, and Jesse Salter, 28, of Santa Rosa, according to the alert.

Santa Rosa police detectives are looking for Salter, who failed to appear in court and has an active felony arrest warrant related to this case.

Anyone with information about Salter’s whereabouts was encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

