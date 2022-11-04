Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Blackhawks Turn to Fifth-String Goalie Dylan Wells After Arvid Soderblom Exits
Hawks turn to fifth-string G Dylan Wells after Soderblom exits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the third time this season, the Blackhawks found themselves in a potential emergency goaltender situation on Saturday after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period. He stopped the first 19 shots he faced before giving up three goals on the next five shots and exiting.
Bears' Mooney Hosted Claypool at His House to Learn Playbook
Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook. The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers...
Chase Claypool Thanks Chicago Bears Fans for Warm Welcome
Chase Claypool thanks Bears fans for warm welcome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool joined the Bears at the perfect time. Justin Fields is soaring, the team is moving the chains and putting up points. For the first time in what feels like forever the offense wasn’t booed off the field by the fans at Soldier Field at any point.
NBA Ref Accused of Calling Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie Multiple Expletives
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Out Vs. Raptors as Knee Management Continues
Zach LaVine out vs. Raptors as knee management continues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even before Zach LaVine played in three games in four nights last week, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that LaVine's availability moving forward will be decided on a case-to-case basis, at least in this stage of the season.
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Bulls Must Find Identity When DeMar DeRozan Draws Double-Teams
TORONTO — There aren’t many coaches like Nick Nurse. DeMar DeRozan knows this as well as anyone, having spent five seasons with Nurse when Nurse served as a Toronto Raptors assistant coach before landing the head coaching job. So whether it’s a coach’s challenge in the first two...
Bulls' GM Marc Eversley Enjoys Hometown Honor of Court Dedication
TORONTO — When the Toronto Raptors hired Marc Eversley as an assistant general manager in 2006, it seemed a dream destination for the Brampton, Ontario native. And it was for seven seasons, which included the arrival of one DeMar DeRozan with the ninth pick in the 2009 draft. But...
