Hawks turn to fifth-string G Dylan Wells after Soderblom exits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the third time this season, the Blackhawks found themselves in a potential emergency goaltender situation on Saturday after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period. He stopped the first 19 shots he faced before giving up three goals on the next five shots and exiting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO